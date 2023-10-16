SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Anytime: Check Response Sheet Date

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the SSC Steno Answer Key, Response Sheet, Objection Dates, and Steps to Download Here.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission is going to release the answer key of the online exam conducted for Steno Posts on 12 and 13 October 2023. The answer key is expected to be released today. The commission will also upload the response sheet of all the students who appeared in the exam.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key Download Link

SSC Stenographer Answer Link will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in in a PDF. The direct link from the PDF will be made available for candidates here. The candidates will be required to log in using their application number and date of birth.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Answer Key Objection Details

The candidates can also raise an objection against the official answer key. The objection will be available for two days. Candidates will be required to log into the given link and submit the objection. A payment of Rs. 100 per objection is applicable.

SSC Stenographer Score Calculation via Rankiq

Candidates were given 200 MCQs of 200 marks on General Awareness, English Language and Comprehension and General Intelligence and Reasoning. One mark will given for each correct answer. To calculate your SSC Stenographer marks, you can follow these steps:

Add up the number of correct answers in each section.

Subtract 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Your total marks will be the sum of the correct answers minus the negative marks.

For example:

If you answered 80 questions correctly in the GK section, 60 questions correctly in the English section, and 40 questions correctly in the General Awareness section, and you also answered 20 questions incorrectly, your total marks would be calculated as follows:

Total marks = (80 x 1) + (60 x 1) + (40 x 1) - (20 x 0.25)

= 180 - 5

= 175

How to Download SSC Steographer Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download the answer key from the official website of the commission using these steps:

Step 1: Go to the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 PDF link given on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF will open up, read the notification and click on the link provided in it.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Your SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

SSC Steno Result 2023

The result is expected in the month of November or December 2023. A PDF list will be released containing the details of the shortlisted candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be then required to appear for skill test.

The final merit list for the SSC Stenographer exam is prepared based on the marks scored by candidates in the CBT and the skill test. The weightage for the CBT and skill tests is 75% and 25%, respectively.