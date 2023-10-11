SSC JE Expected Cut Off 2023: Paper 1 Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC JE Cut off 2023 will soon be released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who secure equal to or more than the SSC JE Cut off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process. Refer to the SSC JE Expected Cut-off 2023 here to gauge the marks required to clear the exam.

The Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the SSC JE 2023 exam from 09 to 11 October 2023 across the country. Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the exam are curious to know SSC JE Expected Cut off. The prediction of expected cut off marks depends on several factors like number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam etc.

SSC JE cut off marks are the minimum required marks that the candidates need to score in order to qualify for each stage of the recruitment process. Only those candidates who score equal to or more than SSC JE Cut Off 2023 will be asked to appear for paper 2, scheduled to be held on 04 December 2023. Go through the article to know the SSC JE Expected cut off marks for all categories.

SSC JE Cut Off 2023

SSC JE 2023 exam was conducted from 09 to 11 October 2023 across the country. The cut off marks for the aforesaid examination will be released along with the result in the 1st week of November 2023, tentatively. Candidates can bookmark this page as here we will update the SSC JE Cut off 2023 once it is released by the commissions.

SSC JE Expected Cut Off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission releases JE cut-off marks separately for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, and Quantity Surveying. Check out the SSC JE Expected cut off marks for all categories in the table below.

SSC JE 2023 Expected Cut Off Category Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Civil Engineering Quantity Surveying and Contracts General 130-135 120-135 115-125 SC 95-105 90-95 90-100 ST 80-90 85-90 85-95 OBC 110-125 100-125 110-120 EWS 105-120 100-105 95-115 Sports 100-105 100-115 100-110 PwBD 80-85 75-85 75-84

How to Download SSC JE Cutoff?

The Staff Selection Commission issues the SSC JE Cut off along with the result. Candidates can check the cut off marks from the official website. Here’s a step-by-step process to download SSC JE Cut Off 2023 without any hassle.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “SSC JE Result and Cut off marks link” provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password.

Step 4: SSC JE 2023 cut off will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Also, check:

Factors Determining SSC JE Cut Off Marks 2023

There are several factors that can affect the SSC JE Cut off. Understanding these factors is essential for candidates aiming to crack the JE Civil exam.

The difficulty level of the exam.

Total candidates appeared for the exam.

Total vacancies released for the post

S SC JE Exam 2023 Overview

SSC JE exam was held to recruit 1324 eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying and contract Posts in Government departments and ministries. These are non-gazetted posts and fall under pay level 6 of the 7th pay commission.