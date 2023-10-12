SSC JE Answer Key 2023 Release Date, Tier 1 Response Sheet on ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Answer Key will be released in the second week of October 2023, tentatively. The commission will also activate the answer key objection link for a couple of days. Read on to know the exact SSC JE Answer Key 2023 release date and find the direct link to download paper 1 response sheet here.

SSC JE Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released in the 2nd week of October 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC JE exam from 09 to 11 October. Aspirants who took the exam can download the answer key to know all the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. It will aid them in calculating their approximate score and preparing for Paper 2 if they have achieved a qualifying score. Know more about SSC JE Answer Key 2023 including release date, download link and steps to challenge the response sheet here.

When Will SSC JE Answer Key 2023 Release?

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC JE Answer Key in the 2nd week of October 2023. Based on past trends, it is typically released within 3 to 4 days after the last exam date. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the SSC JE provisional answer key to assess their performance and discover areas for improvement by comparing their answers with the correct option marked by the commission.

The commission will release SSC JE Answer Key in two phases - provisional and final answer key. First, the commission publishes the provisional answer key and then based on the challenges/objections raised by the candidates, the final answer key will be released along with the result.

What is the Expected Release Date of SSC JE Answer Key?

It is likely to be issued in the 2nd week of October 2023. As per the past trends, the commission releases the answer key 3 to 4 days after the last exam date. Check out the important dates for SSC JE civil answer key below.

SSC JE Answer Key 2023 Date Events Dates SSC JE Admit Card 2023 04 October CBT exam date 09 to 11 October 2023 SSC JE Answer Key 2023 Release Date 2nd week of October 2023 Raise objection dates To be notified Result declaration To be notified SSC JE Final Answer Key 2023 To be notified

SSC JE Answer Key Download Link

The authorities are expected to publish SSC JE Answer Key 2023 download link for paper 1 in the second week of October 2023. The direct link to download SSC JE 2023 answer key PDF will be provided here as soon as it is released by the officials.

SSC JE Answer Key PDF 2023 (To be activated)

Steps to Check SSC JE 2023 Answer Key

Aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their SSC JE 2023 answer key and calculate the approximate score.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC and click on the SSC JE Answer Key download link.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials and the JE provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Download it and check your answers.

How to Calculate Marks With SSC JE Answer Key PDF

Candidates can check the table given below to understand how to calculate probable scores using SSC JE Answer Key.

For every correct response, candidates get one mark.

Deduct 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

For questions that are not attempted, no marks shall be given or deducted.