SSC JE Memory Based Questions With Answers: Check Civil, Mechanical and Other Branch Questions

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC JE exam from 09 to 11 October across the country. It is being held in the three shifts and all shifts of Day 1 have successfully come to an end. Based on feedback from aspirants, the overall difficulty level of the questions was moderate and the total number of good attempts can range from 152 to 161.
Aspirants who are planning to appear for the exam in the upcoming shifts must solve the SSC JE memory based paper. This will given them an insight into the type of questions asked in the exam as well as the difficulty level of each topic. It also helps you improve your time management skills which is crucial for SSC JE exam, and provide a last-minute boost to your overall preparation level. Check out the SSC JE Memory Based Questions with solutions below.
SSC JE Memory Based Questions 2023
SSC JE memory based questions has been compiled based on the feedback shared by the candidates. Aspirants who are yet to appear for the exam must solve these memory based papers to ace the exam. Scroll on to check the SSC JE memory based questions for each shift.
SSC JE Memory Based Questions with Solutions
As per the aspirants who appeared for the SSC JE exam on 09 October 2023, the question paper was moderate in difficulty level. Some of the memory-based questions asked in SSC JE exam are given below:
Question 1: What is the Nominal size of brick?
Answer: 200 x 100 x 100
Question 2: What is the Maximum permissible limit for SSB beam?
Answer: If the element is not susceptible to cracking then the maximum permissible limit for SSC beam is span/300. On the other hand, if the element is susceptible to cracking, it would be span/360.
Question 3: What is the compaction factor for medium degree of workability?
Answer: 0.92
Question 4: Vee bee consistometer is used for?
Answer: It is used for concrete which possesses low workability.
Question 5: What M denotes in Dicken’s Formula?
Answer: M denotes the catchment area in Km2.
Other Memory Based Questions Asked in SSC JE Exam 2023
- Number of grades of mixed design
- Hydraulic Conductivity
- U tube manometer
- Leacheat
- Solid waste management
- Cuturable command area
- Fraude number
- Chandyrayan 3
- Assean Summit
- IPL
- G20
- Compaction Factor and Workability
- Head Loss
- Newtonian Fluid
- The concrete mix design is conducted as per
- Hagen-Poiseuille Equation
- Which of the following 20-Year Road Plan
- Plasticity Index of Inorganic Soil
- Permissible Level of Nitrate
- Blue Baby Disease
- Slip Factor
- Turbulent Flow
- Unit of dynamic viscosity.
- Power of turbine
- Shrinkage
- Article 51 and 15
- Manometer
- Psuedoplastic fluid
- Section factor
- Hydraulic depth
- Open Channel Flow
- Section Modulus
- Dada saheb falke
- Hardness of Topaz
- Slope Deflection
- Role of Macaulay’s Method
- Define Fatigue
- Azimuth
- Pan Coefficient
- IS Code Question
- Concrete consistency test
- Constant head test
- Cohesive soil with shear strength
- Specific Gravity
- Standard Deviation
- Slenderness ratio
- Buckling Factor
- Irrigation ( duty and Dicken’s formula)
- The formula of elongation for the tapered body.
