SSC JE Memory Based Questions With Answers: Check Civil, Mechanical and Other Branch Questions

SSC JE Memory-Based Questions with Solutions have been discussed here. Candidates can attempt these memory-based papers to know the types of questions asked in SSC JE exam and strategize their preparation accordingly before taking the test in the upcoming shifts. Find the SSC JE Memory-Based Questions with Answers asked on 09 October 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC JE exam from 09 to 11 October across the country. It is being held in the three shifts and all shifts of Day 1 have successfully come to an end. Based on feedback from aspirants, the overall difficulty level of the questions was moderate and the total number of good attempts can range from 152 to 161.

Aspirants who are planning to appear for the exam in the upcoming shifts must solve the SSC JE memory based paper. This will given them an insight into the type of questions asked in the exam as well as the difficulty level of each topic. It also helps you improve your time management skills which is crucial for SSC JE exam, and provide a last-minute boost to your overall preparation level. Check out the SSC JE Memory Based Questions with solutions below.

SSC JE Memory Based Questions 2023

SSC JE memory based questions has been compiled based on the feedback shared by the candidates. Aspirants who are yet to appear for the exam must solve these memory based papers to ace the exam. Scroll on to check the SSC JE memory based questions for each shift.

SSC JE Memory Based Questions with Solutions

As per the aspirants who appeared for the SSC JE exam on 09 October 2023, the question paper was moderate in difficulty level. Some of the memory-based questions asked in SSC JE exam are given below:

Question 1: What is the Nominal size of brick?

Answer: 200 x 100 x 100

Question 2: What is the Maximum permissible limit for SSB beam?

Answer: If the element is not susceptible to cracking then the maximum permissible limit for SSC beam is span/300. On the other hand, if the element is susceptible to cracking, it would be span/360.

Question 3: What is the compaction factor for medium degree of workability?

Answer: 0.92

Question 4: Vee bee consistometer is used for?

Answer: It is used for concrete which possesses low workability.

Question 5: What M denotes in Dicken’s Formula?

Answer: M denotes the catchment area in Km2.

Other Memory Based Questions Asked in SSC JE Exam 2023

Number of grades of mixed design

Hydraulic Conductivity

U tube manometer

Leacheat

Solid waste management

Cuturable command area

Fraude number

Chandyrayan 3

Assean Summit

IPL

G20

Compaction Factor and Workability

Head Loss

Newtonian Fluid

The concrete mix design is conducted as per

Hagen-Poiseuille Equation

Which of the following 20-Year Road Plan

Plasticity Index of Inorganic Soil

Permissible Level of Nitrate

Blue Baby Disease

Slip Factor

Turbulent Flow

Unit of dynamic viscosity.

Power of turbine

Shrinkage

Article 51 and 15

Manometer

Psuedoplastic fluid

Section factor

Hydraulic depth

Open Channel Flow

Section Modulus

Dada saheb falke

Hardness of Topaz

Slope Deflection

Role of Macaulay’s Method

Define Fatigue

Azimuth

Pan Coefficient

IS Code Question

Concrete consistency test

Constant head test

Cohesive soil with shear strength

Specific Gravity

Standard Deviation

Slenderness ratio

Buckling Factor

Irrigation ( duty and Dicken’s formula)

The formula of elongation for the tapered body.

