SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2023 OUT at ssc.digialm.com: Download Response Sheet Link, Submit Objection Till 15 Oct

SSC JE Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in and ssc.digialm.com on 13 October. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the Direct Link to download SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Marks Calculator, Steps to Download, Cutoff and other details.

SSC JE Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the online exam for Paper 1 for Junior Engineer Posts on 13 October. The answer key link is released at ssc.digialm.com and ssc.nic.in. The candidates can also raise objections, if any, on the official website on or before the last date.

The exam was held from 09 October to 11 October across the country. The candidates' responses will also be made available on the official website on the same day.

SSC JE Answer Key Link

The link is accessible on the official website of the commission, i.e., ssc.nic.in. A direct link from the official website is provided here as well. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet using their roll number as indicated on the admit card and their password.

SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key Download Link Download Here

How to Download SSC JE Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download the answer key from the official website i.e ssc.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link PDF 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2023: Uploading of candidates’ Response Sheet(s)

Step 3: Download SSC JE Answer Key PDF and click on the link given at the end of the paper

Step 4: Open the link and login

Step 5: Check answers and take the print out of the answer key

SSC JE Answer Key Objection Dates: Check Details Here:

The commission is also inviting objections from candidates who have doubts about the answer key. Objections will be accepted online on the commission's website within a specified time period i.e. from 13 to 15 October. There will be a charge of Rs. 100 per objection.

SSC JE Score Calculator Using Rankiq:

Candidates can estimate their scores using the answer key. The exam consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions worth a total of 200 marks. Candidates can follow the provided instructions to estimate their scores.

Compare your answers with the correct answers given in the answer key. For each correct answer, give yourself 1 mark. For each incorrect answer, deduct 0.25 marks. For questions that you have not attempted, no marks will be given or deducted. Add up the marks for all the questions to get your total score.

For Example:

Correct answers: 100 Incorrect answers: 50 Unattempted questions: 50

Total score: 100 - (50 * 0.25) + 0 = 87.5

SSC JE Result 2023

The result will be prepared after analysing all the objections. SSC JE Paper 1 Result is expected in the month of November/December 2023.

SSC JE Expected Cutoff 2023

The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks through the table given below in this article below: