Haryana HSSC CET Group D Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

HSSC CET Group D Cut off 2023 will be released along with the result. Till then, you can check out the Haryana CET Group D Expected Cut Off 2023 based on the previous year cut off trends and question paper difficulty level.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will soon be releasing the HSSC CET Group D cut off on its official website. The cut off is the minimum score required to qualify for the exam. Until the Haryana CET Group D Cut off 2023 is released by the commission, candidates can check the expected cut off marks here. We have predicted the HSSC CET Group D Expected Cut Off on the basis of various factors like the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cutoff marks etc. Apart from the Haryana CET Group D Expected Cut Off 2023, you can also check the previous year cut off marks below.

HSSC Group D Cut Off 2023

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the HSSC CET Group D exam on 21 and 22 October 2023. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam, vying for 13536 vacancies. Those who will score equal to or more than the Haryana CET Group D cut off marks will advance to the next stage of the selection process. To check the cut off marks, aspirants should bookmark this page. Here, we will update the HSSC CET Group D Cut Off 2023 once it is made available by the commission.

Haryana CET Expected Cut Off 2023

The official cutoff for the HSSC Group D exam 2023 has not been released yet. However, we have estimated the expected cutoff marks for all categories based on the HSSC Group D Exam Analysis and previous year cut off marks. Take a look at the HSSC Group D Expected Cut Off 2023 in the table below.

Haryana CET Group D Expected Cut Off 2023 Category Cut off marks UR 60-65 SC 45-50 BCA-A 50-55 BC-B 55-60

Also, check:

How to Check Haryana CET Cut Off

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission issues Haryana CET Group D cut off along with the result. Candidates can check the cut off marks from the official website. Here's a step-by-step process to check HSSC CET Group D cut off 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC at

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSSC CET Group D Result and Cutoff marks link.

Step 3: HSSC CET Group D 2023 cut off will be displayed on the screen for all categories.

Factors Determining HSSC CET Group D Cut Off Marks

The commission considers various factors while determining the HSSC Group D Cut Off marks. Understanding these factors is important for aspirants who want to outperform in the exam.

The difficulty level of the exam.

Total candidates appeared for the exam.

Total vacancies released for the post

Also, read:

HSSC Group D Exam 2023 Overview

Given below are the highlights of HSSC Group D 2023 cut off. Aspirants can refer to the table to know all the key information related to the Haryana Group D exam 2023.