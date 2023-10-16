HSSC Group D Admit Card 2023 Released at hssc.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link for Haryana CET Hall Ticket

HSSC Group D Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in and testservices.nic.in/AdmitCard. HSSC Group D CET Exam will be held on 21 and 22 October 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the Direct Download Link for the Haryana Group D CET Hall Ticket, Steps to Download and Exam Details Here.

HSSC Group D Admit Card 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting the exam for Group D Posts on 21 October (Saturday) and 22 October (Sunday) 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10:00 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon shift will be from 3:00 pm to 4:45 pm. Candidates who have applied for the examination are required to appear for the exam by downloading their admit card at hssc.gov.in and testservices.nic.in/AdmitCard. The candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password.

Approx 11 lakh candidates will be appearing in the exam. Those who are appearing in the exam must carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Without an admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

HSSC Group D Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates can download the admit card from this page as well. They are required to use their login credentials by clicking on the direct link given below.

HSSC Group D Admit Card Link Check Direct Link

hssc.gov.in Group D Admit Card 2023 Highlights

The admit card consists of all important information like the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam venue and other instructions. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before appearing for the examination. Candidates who will be appearing for this exam can check all the highlights about the exam in the below table.

Name of Exam Body Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Number of vacancies 13536 Name of the Exam Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group D Date of Exam 21 October and 22 October 202 Mode of the Exam Offline Pattern of Exam Objective Type / MCQ based Time of Exam 1 Hour 45 minutes (105 Minutes including 5 minutes for filling fifth option) Number of Questions 100 HSSC CET Group D Admit Card Release Date 16 October 2023 Credentials Registration Number Date of Birth Official Website hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group D CET Normalization of Marks

The exam will be conducted in different shifts. Since the question paper for each shift will be different, and despite all the best possible efforts to maintain equivalence among the various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be the same or similar. Some of the candidates might ended up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions compared to other sets. The candidates who attempted the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempted the easier one; the scores of the students across shifts are not directly comparable. There is a need for normalizing the marks across shifts to make them amenable to such comparisons. The candidates can check the read the details on the normalisation of marks in the PDF below:

HSSC CET Group D Normalization of Marks Details

How to Download HSSC CET Group D Admit Card 2023 ?

To download HSSC CET Group D Admit Card 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Now, you are required login into the page using your registration details

Step 4: Then click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details and Download the admit card

HSSC CET Group D Exam 2023 is being conducted to recruit candidates on various Group D posts in the Haryana Government.