SSC JHT Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC JHT Cut off 2023 will be announced soon by the Staff Selection Commission. Aspirants who score more than the minimum cut-off marks will be eligible to appear for the descriptive exam. Refer to the SSC JHT Expected Cutoff 2023 here to know the marks required to ace the exam.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC JHT exam on 16 October 2023 in online mode. Next, the commission will publish the provisional answer key after which the result will be declared. Along with the tier 1 result, SSC will also issue the category-wise SSC JHT cut off 2023.

SSC JHT cut off marks are the minimum marks candidates need to score to proceed to the descriptive test, leading to Junior Hindi Translator job. Those who took the exam can go through the article below to know the SSC JHT expected cut off. Based on feedback received from the aspirants, we have mentioned SSC JHT expected cut off 2023 for all categories and posts.

SSC JHT Cut Off 2023

The commission announces category-wise SSC JHT Cutoff marks for the CBT test along with the result announcement. It is expected to be declared in the 2nd week of November 2023. SSC JHT cut off is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, normalisation, and more. You can bookmark this page as we will notify you once the cutoff marks are released by the commission.

SSC JHT Expected Cut Off 2023

Based on SSC JHT exam analysis and taking all the factors into consideration, we have tabulated the expected cut off marks for SSC JHT 2023 exam. Going by it, UR category candidates are expected to score between 130-140, OBC candidates between 105-115, SC candidates between 80-90, and ST candidates between 70-80.

Category Cut off marks General 130-140 EWS 50-55 OBC 105-115 SC 80-90 ST 70-80

Factors Affecting SSC JHT Expected Cut Off 2023

SSC JHT Cut Off are calculated on the basis of the following factors.

Total number of vacancies

Total marks

Difficulty level of the exam

Total number of candidates appearing in the exam

How to Check SSC JHT Cut Off

The Staff Selection Commission publishes SSC JHT Cut off on its official website. Candidates can follow the given steps to download cut off marks for SSC JHT 2023 exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC JHT Result and Cut off marks link’.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials. SSC JHT cut off will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download it for future reference.

SSC JHT Previous Year Cut Off

In the below section, we have provided the previous year's SSC JHT Cut Off as announced by the SSC. Going through the SSC JHT Previous Year Cut Off, aspirants can analyse the exam and cut off trend, and strategize their preparation accordingly.

SSC JHT Cut Off 2022 Category Cut off Marks UR 134.24 EWS 51.25 SC 82.50 ST 76.50 OBC 110.50 OH 42.25 HH 64.50 VH 40.75 Others 50.25

SSC JHT Exam 2023 Overview

SSC JHT exam was held to recruit 307 eligible candidates for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator in various Government departments and ministries. These are Group ‘B’ non-gazetted posts and fall under pay level 6 and 7 of the 7th pay commission.