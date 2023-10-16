SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: Paper Review, Level and Questions Asked

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the SSC JHT 2023 exam on October 16 for General Hindi and General English. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked and expected cut-off

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC JHT exam on October 16, 2023. The SSC JHT exam was conducted for paper 1 of two subjects General Hindi and General English.

Here we have compiled the SSC JHT exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The SSC JHT exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Furthermore, candidates should go through SSC JHT expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the SSC JHT Exam Analysis, questions asked, expected cut-off, and good attempt.

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the SSC JHT Exam Analysis of October 16, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the SSC JHT exam analysis shared below.

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Name Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Vacancies 307 Selection Process Paper 1 (Objective) Paper 2 (Subjective) Maximum Marks Paper 1 - 100 Paper 2 - 200 Duration Paper 1 2 hour Paper 2 - 2 hour Negative Marking 0.25 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in paper 1

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Hindi and General English were asked in the SSC JHT exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise SSC JHT exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

SSC JHT Exam Difficulty Level Subject Difficulty Level General Hindi Moderate General English Moderate

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The number of good attempts for the SSC JHT Exam for all the sections is shared below.

SSC JHT Exam Good Attempts Subject Good Attempts General Hindi 57 - 65 General English 66 - 70

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise SSC JHT exam analysis shared below.

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi

Check the SSC JHT exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023 for General English

Check the SSC JHT exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon

SSC JHT Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the SSC JHT expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the SSC JHT cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category SSC JHT Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

SSC JHT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the SSC JHT exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The SSC JHT exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks for each subject in paper 1. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

SSC JHT Paper Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 100 2 hours General English 100 100 Total - 200 200

Related Article,

SSC JHT Admit Card