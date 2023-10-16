SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: Paper Review, Level and Questions Asked

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the SSC JHT 2023 exam on October 16 for General Hindi and General English. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked and expected cut-off

SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC JHT  exam on October 16, 2023. The SSC JHT exam was conducted for paper 1 of two subjects General Hindi and General English.

Here we have compiled the SSC JHT  exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The SSC JHT  exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Furthermore, candidates should go through SSC JHT expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the SSC JHT Exam Analysis, questions asked, expected cut-off, and good attempt.

Candidates should go through the SSC JHT  Exam Analysis of October 16, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the SSC JHT  exam analysis shared below.

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator

Vacancies

307

Selection Process

Paper 1 (Objective)

Paper 2 (Subjective)

Maximum Marks

Paper 1 - 100

Paper 2 - 200

Duration

Paper 1  2 hour

Paper 2 - 2 hour

Negative Marking

0.25 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in paper 1

 

SSC JHT  Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from General Hindi and General English were asked in the SSC JHT  exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise SSC JHT  exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

SSC JHT  Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Difficulty Level 

General Hindi

Moderate

General English

Moderate

SSC JHT  Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The number of good attempts for the SSC JHT Exam for all the sections is shared below.

SSC JHT  Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Good Attempts

General Hindi

57 - 65

General English

66 - 70

SSC JHT  Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise SSC JHT  exam analysis shared below.

SSC JHT  Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi

Check the SSC JHT exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics

Number of Questions
 

To be updated soon

SSC JHT  Exam Analysis 2023 for General English

Check the SSC JHT exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Number of Questions
 

To be updated soon

SSC JHT  Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the SSC JHT  expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the SSC JHT  cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

SSC JHT  Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

SSC JHT  Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the SSC JHT  exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The SSC JHT  exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks for each subject in paper 1. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

SSC JHT Paper

Sections

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Hindi

100

100

2 hours

General English

100

100

Total

-

200

200

FAQ

How to check SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates who appeared in the exam

What is SSC JHT Exam Analysis 2023?

The SSC JHT exam review provides information about the section-wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on
