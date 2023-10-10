SSC JHT Admit Card 2023 Released on ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download JHT Tier 1 Hall Ticket

SSC JHT Admit Card 2023 Out : The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the SSC JHT Exam 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on 16 October. Successfully registered candidates can download their SSC JHT Admit Card till 16 October via the direct link shared below.

Get the direct link to download the SSC JHT Admit Card 2023 here.

The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC JHT Admit Card today, 10 October 2023. Candidates who are going to appear for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator 2023 exam can visit the official website to download their hall tickets or click on the direct link provided in the article.

The SSC JHT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 October in an online mode. This exam is being conducted to recruit 307 eligible candidates for the position of Junior Hindi Translator in various ministries/ departments of the Government of India.

Applicants can refer to the below-mentioned steps to download their SSC JHT Admit Card 2023. A direct link to download SSC JHT 2023 hall ticket is also provided below for their convenience.

SSC JHT Admit Card 2023 download link

How to Download SSC 2023 JHT Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC JHT Admit Card download link.

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details such as registration number and password.

Step 4: Your SSC JHT Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take out its printout to carry to the exam centre.

SSC JHT Admit Card acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Candidates must carry their admit cards to get entry into the examination hall. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and take the SSC JHT exam.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

SSC JHT exam is divided into two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The commission is all set to conduct SSC JHT Paper 1 exam on 16 October and the admit card for the same has been released. Those who will excel in the Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for Paper 2, scheduled to be held on 31 December 2023. Check out the detailed SSC JHT Exam Pattern below.

SSC JHT Paper Sections Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 100 2 hours or 120 minutes (2 hours 40 minutes for PWD candidates) General English 100 100 Paper 2 Translation 2 100 2 hours or 120 minutes (2 hours 40 minutes for PWD candidates) Essay writing 2 100

