Delhi Police MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification For 888 Civilian Vacancies, Check Eligibility

Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification will be released anytime soon. The Staff Selection Commission is gearing up to release SSC Delhi Police MTS 2023 notification today, 10 October. It will be made available on the official website - ssc.nic.in and is expected to feature 888 vacancies. Going by the SSC calendar and the announcement made by Delhi Police Department, the application process will commence on 10 October and will continue till 31 October, tentatively. In this article, we have mentioned everything about SSC Delhi Police MTS 2023 like, selection process, important dates, steps to apply online and much more.

SSC Delhi Police MTS 2023

Delhi Police MTS is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for recruiting eligible candidates for posts like cook, Safai Karamchari, water carrier etc. It will be held in two stages - written exam and trade test followed by document verification and medical test.

The commission will release the SSC Delhi Police MTS Notification along with the Delhi Police application form on 10 October 2023. Scroll on to learn more about Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023.

Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023

SSC Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission on 10 October to recruit 888 vacancies for various posts in Delhi Police Department. It will be published on the official website containing all the important details like exam date, online application process, exam pattern, syllabus, salary etc. The official notification PDF will be provided here once the commission publishes it on its website.

Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023 Overview

Tabulated below is the overview of Delhi Police Recruitment 2023 for Multitasking Staff.

SSC Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam name Delhi Police MTS (Civilian) 2023 Vacancies 888 Exam type National Level Selection process Written exam Trade test Official website ssc.nic.in

Delhi Police MTS Exam Date 2023

It is imperative for aspiring individuals to know Delhi Police MTS Exam Date 2023 to strategize their preparation and execute accordingly. As per the SSC exam calendar, the Delhi Police MTS 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. The confirmed exam dates will be released along with the notification PDF.

Candidates buckling up for the exam can bookmark this page as here we will be updating all the important dates when released by officials.

Delhi Police MTS 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Notification release date 10 October Apply online begins on 10 October Last date to apply 31 October Admit Card release date Ten days prior to the exam date Delhi Police MTS Exam Date 2023 February 2024 (tentative)

SSC Delhi Police MTS Apply Online

Eligible and interested candidates are advised to fill in the Delhi Police MTS application form accurately to be able to take the exam. The commission will open the registration window from 10 October onwards. Applicants can submit their application forms till 31 October, tentatively. While applying online you must provide authentic information and affix documents in the prescribed format to avoid cancellation of the candidature.

Steps to Apply Online for Delhi Police MTS

Applicants must be completely aware of all the steps that are to be followed to submit the Delhi Police MTS application form. The steps are listed below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC Delhi Police MTS Apply Online Link’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will be required to register yourself.

Step 4: Log in with the email ID and password you received on your registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Fill up the application form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit.

Delhi Police MTS 2023 Vacancy

According to an RTI released by Delhi Police, a total of 888 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The exact number of vacancies will be disclosed in the official Delhi Police MTS notification PDF.

Delhi Police MTS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 407 SC 58 ST 61 OBC 274 EWS 88 Total 888

SSC Delhi Police MTS Eligibility

Aspiring individuals must be conversant with the Delhi Police MTS 2023 Eligibility criteria and analyze whether they are eligible to apply for the exam or not. It is segregated into three parts, nationality, age limit, and educational qualification. Failing to satisfy any of the criteria will lead to disqualification from the recruitment process.

Delhi Police MTS Age Limit 2023

Candidates must ensure fulfilling the Delhi Police MTS Age limit criteria to be able to take the exam. As per the eligibility norms, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit for Delhi Police MTS is 27 years. Age relaxation will also be given to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Delhi Police MTS 2023 Qualification

Candidates must have completed the metric or its equivalent or possess an ITI passing certificate from a government-approved institute.

SSC Delhi Police MTS Selection Process

Candidates have to pave their path through all the stages of SSC Delhi Police Selection Process to join the Delhi Police Department. There are 4 stages that candidates need to clear which are:

Stage 1- Written Test

Stage 2- Trade Test

Stage 3- Medical Examination

Stage 4- Document Verification

Delhi Police MTS Syllabus

SSC Delhi Police MTS Syllabus is divided into 3 subjects: Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge. Tabulated below is the detailed syllabus for all the subjects.

Delhi Police MTS 2023 Syllabus General Intelligence and Reasoning Numerical Aptitude General Knowledge Coding Decoding Blood Relation Similarities and differences Problem-solving Figure classification Analogy Odd one out Number systems and computation of whole numbers Arithmetic operations Percentage Average Ratio and proportion Decimals and fractions Mensuration Time and work Interest and discount Profit and loss Current affairs History Geography Culture Sports Economics Scientific research Polity and Indian Constitution

If you are planning to apply for Delhi Police MTS exam 2023, bookmark this page to get all the latest information.

