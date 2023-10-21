HSSC Group D Exam Analysis 2023: Check Review, Good Attempts, and Difficulty Level

HSSC Group D exam analysis 2023 for each shift will be available on this page. The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted on 21 and 22 October 2023 in two shifts. Candidates can follow this page to know the Haryana CET Group D exam analysis 2023, which includes information about the subject-wise difficulty level, good attempts, types of questions asked, and so on.

Check the good attempt, level in Haryana HSSC Group D Exam Analysis 2023 here.
Haryana CET Group D exam has been scheduled for the exam on 21 and 22 October 2023. It will be held in 2 shifts: Shift 1 from 10 am to 11:45 am and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. Lakhs of aspirants are going to appear for the HSSC CET Exam 2023 to compete for 13536 Group D vacancies. In this article, we will be updating the Haryana CET Group D exam analysis for all shifts. Prospective candidates are advised to bookmark this page to know the types of questions asked in each shift. The HSSC CET exam analysis 2023 will help the aspirants understand the number of good attempts and difficulty level of the exam.

HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2023

HSSC Group D exam 2023 is divided into 5 sections, namely, Hindi, General Awareness, English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Haryana GK. Candidates planning to appear for the subsequent shifts can check the difficulty level of the exam, types of questions, and subject-wise analysis here to understand what to anticipate in the next shifts. They can revise those topics which will increase their chances of clearing the exam.

Haryana CET Group D Good Attempts 2023

The number of good attempts is predicted based on the number of candidates who answered the questions correctly. Higher good attempts indicate that more candidates answered the questions accurately which will result in a higher cutoff. Check out the HSSC Group D exam 2023 good attempts in the table below.

Subjects

Good Attempts

Hindi

To be updated

General Awareness

To be updated

English

To be updated

Reasoning

To be updated

Quantitative Aptitude

To be updated

Haryana GK

To be updated

Haryana CET Group D Difficulty Level

According to the candidates’ feedback, we will be updating the HSSC Group D Difficulty level in the table below.

Subjects

Difficulty Level

Hindi

To be updated

General Awareness

To be updated

English

To be updated

Reasoning

To be updated

Quantitative Aptitude

To be updated

Haryana GK

To be updated

Subject-wise HSSC CET Group D Analysis

Haryana CET Group D exam will be conducted online and comprises 6 sections with about 100 questions in total. Each question carries a weightage of 0.95 marks. We will be updating the HSSC Group D exam analysis 2023 for all the subjects in the below table.

Haryana CET Group D Analysis 2023

Subjects

Questions Asked (Shift 1)

Hindi

To be updated

General Awareness

To be updated

English

To be updated

Reasoning

To be updated

Quantitative Aptitude

To be updated

Haryana GK

To be updated

HSSC Group D 2023 Shift Timings

HSSC Group D Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in 2 shifts on both days and each shift will be of 90 minutes duration. The HSSC Group D shift timing along with reporting time has been tabulated below.

HSSC Group D Shift Timing

Shift

Reporting Time

HSSC Group D Exam Timing

Shift 1

8:00 am to 9:00 am

10:00 am to 11:45 am

Shift 2

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

03:00 pm to 4:45 pm

FAQ

How many shifts are there in HSSC Group D Exam 2023?

HSSC Group D exam will be held in 2 shifts on both days: 21 and 22 October 2023.

What is the exam duration of Haryana CET Group D Exam 2023?

HSSC Group D Exam 2023 is of 90 minutes duration. Candidates need to attempt the entire paper within 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Why is it important to check HSSC Group D Exam Analysis 2023?

Candidates must go through the Haryana CET Group D exam analysis 2023 to know the good attempts, important topics, nature and types of questions asked in the exam and so on.
