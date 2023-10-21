HSSC Group D Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download CET Set A, B, C, and D Sheet PDF

HSSC CET Group D Answer Key 2023 will be released soon, by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, on hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the unofficial answer key links, question paper, marking scheme, official answer key date and other details in this article below.

HSSC Group D Answer Key 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the answer key for the offline exam conducted on October 21, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website once it is released. This answer key will be a valuable tool for candidates to estimate their scores.

Also Check:

HSSC Group D Unofficial Answer Key 2023

Many institutes will provide unofficial answer keys to help candidates. We will compile these unofficial answer keys and update them here. However, it's important to note that these unofficial answers are not the final answer key. Candidates are advised to wait for the official answer sheet for accurate answers. The exam will be held on October 21. Therefore, the unofficial answer key will be useful for candidates to practice with the question paper.

HSSC CET Answer Key PDF Shift 1 to be released HSSC CET Answer Key PDF Shift 1 to be released

HSSC Group D CET Question Paper 2023

The candidates can also download the questions of the exam from this page. The question papers will be available for both days of all shifts.

HSSC Group D Official Answer Key 2023

The official answer key will be released in a PDF file, containing the correct answers to all the questions in the exam. Candidates can use this answer key to calculate their estimated scores. The official answer key will be available for all sets, including SET A, SET B, SET C, and SET D.

How to Download Haryana Group D Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission -

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Download HSSC CET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Open the PDF and check the answers

Step 5: Take the print out of the answer key

HSSC Group D Answer Key Objection Details

The candidates will have the opportunity to raise their objections to the provisional answer key for the Group D CET exam. Candidates can raise objections online through the HSSC website. The objection should be submitted on or before the last date.

HSSC Group D Result 2023

The result will be announced on the official website. A PDF list will be generated containing the details of all successful candidates in the exam. The result is expected in the month of December.

HSSC Group D Answer Key: Check Marking Scheme

The HSSC Group D CET exam is an offline exam. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions were given on General Knowledge, General Science, Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, Haryana GK. The total marks of the exam are 95. The total time duration of the exam was 2 hours 45 minutes.

Each correct answer will be given 0.95 marks

There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

0.95 marks will be deducted for unanswered question

HSSC CET is a state-level examination to recruit 13,536 candidates for various group d posts in the state of Haryana.