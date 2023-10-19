HSSC Group D Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Last Minutes Tips, and Shift Timing

HSSC CET Group D exam is scheduled to be held on 21 and 22 October 2023. Prospective candidates must go through the Haryana CET Group D exam day guidelines and last-minute preparation tips to know how to approach the exam.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the HSSC CET Group D Exam on 21 and 22 October. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: Shift 1 from 10 am to 11:45 am and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. It will be held in Chandigarh and different cities & districts of Haryana to fill 13536 vacancies. Prospective candidates buckling up for the exam must have some last-minute preparation tips up their sleeves to avoid last-moment hassle or confusion. Here, we have provided some vital HSSC CET Group D last-minute preparation tips which will boost candidates' confidence and improve their scores exponentially.

HSSC CET Group D Exam Day Guidelines

Haryana CET Group D is slated to be held on 20 and 21 October. Candidates who will appear for the exam must know the exam day guidelines that they should follow to avoid any last-minute trouble or confusion. It will be held in 2 shifts and the admit card for the same has already been released by the commission. They can download their admit card by visiting the official website and entering their login credentials. The HSSC CET Group D admit card link will remain active till the exam date. Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the examination hall to appear for the exam. Below are some of the HSSC CET Group D Exam Day Guidelines that every aspirant must know.

Arrive at the exam center early: Always reach the exam centre 30-40 minutes before the reporting timings.

Bring your ID proof: Make sure you are carrying your ID proof along with your admit card. Without it, you will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.

Carry passport-size photographs: The commission has specially mentioned that candidates must carry 2 coloured passport-size photographs. These photographs are necessary for documentation purposes.

Gadgets are a big NO: The commission has issued the list of items which are not allowed in the examination hall. These include phones, calculators, smartwatches, bluetooth devices etc.

HSSC CET Group D Last Minute Preparation Tips

Here are some last-minute preparation tips for HSSC CET Group D Exam 2023 which will help you outperform in the exam.

Time Management: Don't dwell on any one question. Instead, attempt those questions you are confident about.

Starting a new topic can create confusion and hamper your preparation.

Starting a new topic can create confusion and hamper your preparation. Be mindful while revising: Don't revise just for the sake of it. Instead, focus on reading attentively and making short notes for important topics. Try to summarize content in your own words and read it louder for better understanding.

Don't revise just for the sake of it. Instead, focus on reading attentively and making short notes for important topics. Try to summarize content in your own words and read it louder for better understanding.

You must solve as many previous year papers and mock tests as you can to improve your speed and accuracy. Take proper sleep: You must not practice or study the night before the examination, instead sleep properly.

You must not practice or study the night before the examination, instead sleep properly.

Stay positive: Don't get demotivated or lose hope if you are not able to solve a few questions. Maintain a positive attitude and solve questions you are confident about.

