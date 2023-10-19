SSC JE Result 2023 Release Date, Paper 1 Merit List Soon on ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Result 2023 will soon be published on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. As per the past trends, it is likely to be released in the second week of November 2023. Read on to know more about SSC JE Result 2023 and learn the steps to download the JE Merit List PDF.

Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the SSC JE Result 2023 soon. It is expected to be declared in the second week of November 2023 on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Hence, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website or bookmark this page to get all the latest updates on SSC JE Result. To access the result, candidates need to enter their registration number and password which they received while filling out the application form. Get all the details pertaining to SSC JE Result 2023 here.

SSC JE Result 2023

The Staff Selection Commission conducted SSC JE exam from 09 to 11 October 2023 at various designated centres in the country. It was held to recruit 1324 eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying and contract in various Government Ministries and Departments. The provisional answer key for the same has already been released on 13 October. The last date for challenging the SSC JE Answer Key was 15 October. Next, the commission will publish the SSC JE Tier 1 Result 2023 in PDF format. It is likely to be released in the 2nd week of November 2023.

What is the Expected Release Date of SSC JE Result 2023?

Usually, the commission releases results approximately one month after the last exam date. Hence, candidates can expect SSC JE Result to be issued in the second week of November 2023. You can bookmark this page to stay updated with all the latest updates on SSC JE Result.

SSC JE Result 2023 Date Events Important Dates Registration dates 26 July to 16 August 2023 SSC JE Admit Card 28 September 2023 Paper 1 Exam Date 09 to 11 October 2023 SSC JE Answer Key 2023 13 October 2023 SSC JE Result Release Date 2nd week of November 2023 (Tentative)

SSC JE Result Download Link

As soon as the commission activates the SSC JE Result Download Link on its website we will update the same here for the convenience of the candidates. On the basis of candidates' performance in the written exam, the SSC JE result will be released.

SSC JE Result PDF Download Link (To be activated)

SSC JE Result 2023: How to Download SSC JE Result PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the SSC JE Result 2023 Download Link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open wherein candidates need to enter their registration number and password.

Step 4: SSC JE Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Search for your name and roll number. If your name is mentioned on the list, you are qualified to appear for the paper 2 exam.

SSC JE Merit List 2023 PDF

The exam conducting authority releases SSC JE Merit List PDF after the result announcement. All those candidates who appeared for tier 1 can download the merit list PDF from the official website. Aspirants whose names are mentioned in the SSC JE 2023 Merit List will be asked to appear for Paper 2 exam, scheduled to be held on 04 December 2023.

