SSC JE Result 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Download Merit List PDF, and Cutoff Here

SSC JE Result 2023 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct link to download SSC JE Paper 1 Merit List PDF and Cutoff Marks for Electrical/Mechanical and Civil subjects.

SSC JE Result 2023:The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the results of the JE Exam 2023. Out of the total candidates selected for Paper 2, 10154 are designated for the post of Civil Engineering, while the remaining 2073 are allocated for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Individuals who participated in the SSC JE Paper 1 held on October 9, 10, and 11 can access and download the results from the official website (ssc.nic.in).

SSC JE Result PDF Link

The direct links to download the merit list for all the streams are given in this article. The candidates can check the roll number PDF of all shortlisted candidates for the Civil, Electrical and Mechanical streams given below.

SSC JE Paper 1 Merit List Download PDF SSC JE Electrical/Mechanical Paper 1 PDF Click Here SSC JE Civil Paper 1 PDF Click Here

SSC JE Paper 1 Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the Category-wise cut-off details and number of candidates for the exam through the table below:

For Civil Engineering:

Category Cut-off Marks Selected Candidates General 108.16773 1373 OBC 106.50713 3403 EWS 98.91581 1696 ST 87.33088 1127 SC 89.36187 2376

For Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering:

Category Cut-off Marks Selected Candidates General 131.45627 320 OBC 131.45627 770 EWS 125.37901 344 ST 105.81252 187 SC 116.03229 402

SSC JE Cutoff

SSC JE Tier 2: Check Date and Admit Card Details

Candidates who qualified in the exam can appear for the Tier 2 on 04 December 2023. The admit card of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course.

SSC JE Marks Download 2023

The marks will be declared in 10 days for all the candidates who appeared in the online exam. Final Answer Keys will also be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

SSC JE Merit List 2023

The merit list is prepared on the basis of the normalization method as the exam was held in multiple shifts. Two pdfs are created for the commission containing the details of selected particpants.

SSC JE Tier 1 Result: Steps to Download SSC JE Result PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the result section.

Step 3: A new window will open wherein candidates are required to click on the PDF link given under 'JE' Tab

Step 4: Download the file

Step 5:I f your name is showing on the merit list then you are qualified to appear for the paper 2.