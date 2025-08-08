DSSSB TET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for English, Hindi, and Drawing Exams

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB 2025 admit card for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts under Advertisement No. 02/24 posts. The written exam for these posts is scheduled from August 17 to 30, 2025. Check the download link and other details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 8, 2025, 13:49 IST
Check all details for DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download here
DSSSB Admit Card 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB 2025 admit card for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts under Advertisement No. 02/24 posts on its official website. DSSSB is all set to conduct the written exam for these posts from August 17, 2025 onwards. All those candidates registered successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of DSSSB-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download

Hall ticket which is a crucial document to appear in the exam can be downloaded after using the login credentials Application Number and Password. You can download the admit car directly through the link given below-

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier the DSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for various posts TGT posts in subjects of English, Drawing, and Hindi. All applicants can check the related to admit card in the table given below.

Name of Organization

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Article Type

Admit Card

Admit Card Status

Out

 Exam Date

 August 17, 2025 onwards

Official Website

www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in


How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on 'DSSSB TET Admit Card 2025' on the home page
  • Click on the link and enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  • Submit the details and download your admit card.
  • Print a copy of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference

