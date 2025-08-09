Which Is the Shortest River in India?

Shortest River in India: The Arvari River in Rajasthan is known as the shortest river in India. It flows for only about 90 kilometers, but its importance is far greater than its length. Located in the Alwar district, this river is famous for being revived by local villagers after it had completely dried up. Today, it is a symbol of community-led water conservation.
Where Is the Arvari River Located?
The Arvari River flows through the Alwar district in the north-eastern part of Rajasthan. It lies in the semi-arid region of the Aravalli Hills, making its presence extremely valuable for agriculture, drinking water, and wildlife.
Arvari River
The river originates from the Aravalli Hills near Thanagazi in Rajasthan. From here, it passes through more than 70 villages before eventually joining the Sahibi River.
How Was the Arvari River Revived?
In the 1980s and early 1990s, the Arvari River had completely dried up. In 1995, villagers, with the help of environmentalist Rajendra Singh and the NGO Tarun Bharat Sangh, built over 300 johads (earthen check dams) to capture rainwater and recharge the groundwater. This effort turned the river into a perennial water source.
Amazing Facts about the Arvari River
1.Shortest River in India – At just 90 km, it holds the title of the country’s shortest river. Its small size makes it a unique part of India’s geography and a point of pride for Rajasthan.
2.Revived by People’s Effort – Local communities worked together to bring it back to life. This success shows how unity and traditional methods can solve even severe water problems.
3.Flows Through Arid Land – Despite being in a dry region, it supports farming and drinking water needs. Without it, many nearby villages would struggle to survive in the harsh desert climate.
4.Community Governance – The “Arvari Parliament” of villagers manages water use and protects the river. This model of local decision-making is studied as an example of sustainable water management.
5.Boost to Biodiversity – Its revival has increased greenery, wildlife, and crop production in the region. Today, deer, peacocks, and other species thrive in the lush areas around the riverbanks.
Read More: What Is Ganga River Called In Bangladesh?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation