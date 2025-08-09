Which Is the Shortest River in India?

Shortest River in India: The Arvari River in Rajasthan is known as the shortest river in India. It flows for only about 90 kilometers, but its importance is far greater than its length. Located in the Alwar district, this river is famous for being revived by local villagers after it had completely dried up. Today, it is a symbol of community-led water conservation.

Where Is the Arvari River Located?

The Arvari River flows through the Alwar district in the north-eastern part of Rajasthan. It lies in the semi-arid region of the Aravalli Hills, making its presence extremely valuable for agriculture, drinking water, and wildlife.

The river originates from the Aravalli Hills near Thanagazi in Rajasthan. From here, it passes through more than 70 villages before eventually joining the Sahibi River.