BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers is an essential resource to gauge your current preparation standards. Download the BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers PDF to recognise recurring topics and competition trends.

Aug 9, 2025, 19:15 IST
Download the BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the mains written exam on September 20, 2025. With less than one month left, candidates should start solving previous year question papers and sharpen their preparation accordingly. It will help them understand questions repeatedly asked over the years and allow them to set realistic goals based on the difficulty level of the exam.
Download the BPSC LDC Previous Year Question Paper PDF on this page and boost your chances of excelling in the test now!

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers are a powerful resource to revise the basics and strengthen all the weak topics. It helps you understand the real test requirements and exam-level questions. Solving BPSC LDC previous year question papers helps you track your progress and highlights all the aspects in which you are weak. The BPSC LDC mains exam is divided into two papers, i.e. Hindi and General Knowledge (General Studies, General Science & Mathematics and Mental Ability Test). Aspirants should build a strong grip on all the topics of all the subjects to stay ahead of the competition. Therefore, they should solve the BPSC LDC old question papers to attempt questions wisely and elevate their overall performance.

BPSC LDC Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Aspirants can download the BPSC LDC previous year papers in a PDF file to recognise key topics from which most of the questions are repeated in the test. It also highlights the topic-wise weightage and overall difficulty level to help candidates understand the actual competition trends. Download the BPSC LDC previous year question papers PDF on this page.

BPSC LDC Question Paper 2022

Download PDF

How to Solve BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers

Candidates should adopt an effective technique to carefully solve the BPSC LDC previous year papers efficiently. Consistent practice with old papers helps them become well-versed in the real exam environment. Follow these simple instructions to practice old test papers smoothly:

  • Ensure your timer reflects the exact timing of the real exam.

  • Before attempting papers, choose a location with minimal noise and distraction.

  • Read the entire paper and solve easy questions first.

  • Review your overall performance to learn about your mistakes.

Benefits of BPSC LDC Previous Year Question Papers

There are many advantages to solving the BPSC LDC previous year question papers. You will be able to solve more questions in a shorter period with regular practice. Mentioned below are a few benefits of practising these papers:

  • Previous papers can help you understand the actual form in which questions are framed, along with the number of questions, maximum marks, etc.

  • Solving old test papers regularly can improve your speed, confidence, and accuracy. It helps you handle the time wisely across all the sections.

  • Regular practice with BPSC LDC past papers helps you identify frequent errors and build a smarter test-taking strategy.

  • Practising past papers can help you revise your fundamentals and can enhance your current preparation level.

  • It also helps you identify topics that are often repeated in the exam every year.

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers Pattern

Candidates should check the BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers Pattern to get an idea of the marking system. The main exam is structured into two papers. Paper 1 is focused on the Hindi Subject, while Paper 2 is about General Knowledge (General Studies, General Science & Mathematics and Mental Ability Test). Paper 1 features 100 objective-type questions, while Paper 2 consists of 150 objective-type questions. The exam duration for each paper will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. The marking scheme indicates that 4 marks will be allocated for every correct response and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Here is the paper pattern for the BPSC LDC mains exam discussed below:

Paper

Subject

Number of Questions

Exam Duration

Paper 1

Hindi

100

2 hours and 15 minutes

Paper 2

General Knowledge (General Studies, General Science & Mathematics and Mental Ability Test)

150

2 hours and 15 minutes

Total

250

