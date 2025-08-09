BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the mains written exam on September 20, 2025. With less than one month left, candidates should start solving previous year question papers and sharpen their preparation accordingly. It will help them understand questions repeatedly asked over the years and allow them to set realistic goals based on the difficulty level of the exam.

Download the BPSC LDC Previous Year Question Paper PDF on this page and boost your chances of excelling in the test now!

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers

BPSC LDC Previous Year Papers are a powerful resource to revise the basics and strengthen all the weak topics. It helps you understand the real test requirements and exam-level questions. Solving BPSC LDC previous year question papers helps you track your progress and highlights all the aspects in which you are weak. The BPSC LDC mains exam is divided into two papers, i.e. Hindi and General Knowledge (General Studies, General Science & Mathematics and Mental Ability Test). Aspirants should build a strong grip on all the topics of all the subjects to stay ahead of the competition. Therefore, they should solve the BPSC LDC old question papers to attempt questions wisely and elevate their overall performance.