BPSC LDC Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

BPSC LDC Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission aims to fill 26 vacancies for the recruitment of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post. Interested candidates can apply for the post from July 8 to 29, 2025. The selection will be made based on the candidate’s performance in the prelims and mains exams, followed by a typing and computer test. The preliminary exam is scheduled for September 20, 2025. As the exam date is approaching, aspirants must review the BPSC LDC syllabus before commencing their exam preparation. The BPSC LDC prelims syllabus covers three subjects, i.e. General Studies, General Science & Mathematics, and Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability. The preliminary exam comprises 150 questions for 600 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Proper knowledge of the syllabus helps candidates align their study strategies with the exam requirements and trends. In this article, we have compiled the BPSC LDC syllabus and exam pattern based on the candidate’s reference.

BPSC LDC Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post on the official website. It serves as a roadmap for a successful exam strategy. Here are the key highlights of the BPSC LDC recruitment shared below for the clarity of the candidates. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission Post Name Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Vacancies 26 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Typing & Computer test Number of Questions (Prelims) 150 Negative Marking Yes BPSC LDC Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the BPSC LDC exam pattern to learn about question format, section-wise marks and questions, marking scheme, test duration, and more. Typically, the BPSC LDC prelims exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 600 marks. The medium of the question paper will be Hindi and English. The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 15 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 mark, and there shall be a deduction of 1 mark for every incorrect answer. Check the latest BPSC LDC prelims exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Studies 50 200 2 hours and 15 minutes General Science & Mathematics 50 200 Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability 50 200 Total 150 600 BPSC LDC Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the BPSC LDC syllabus can simplify candidates’ preparation and help them focus only on exam-specific topics. It enables them to get sufficient time to master, practice, and revise all the important chapters. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise syllabus PDF on this page. BPSC LDC Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The BPSC LDC prelims syllabus consists of three subjects, i.e., General Studies, General Science & Mathematics, and Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability. Candidates should clear the basics of all the topics and achieve mastery in advanced-level topics to perform well in the exam. Check the subject-wise BPSC LDC syllabus for the prelims exam shared below.

BPSC LDC Syllabus for General Studies The questions in General Studies are designed to evaluate candidates’ general knowledge of the environment around the world and its application in society. Given below are the important topics for this section: Current Affairs: Scientific Advancements, National/International Events, Awards, Indian Languages, Books, Sports, Capital, Currency, Important Dates, etc.

Indian and its Neighbouring Countries: History of India & World, Culture, Geography, Economic Scenario, Freedom Movement, Salient Features of Indian Agriculture and Natural Resources, Constitution and Polity of India, Indian Political System, Panchayati Raj, Five Year Plans and Contribution of Bihar in National Movement. BPSC LDC Syllabus for General Science & Mathematics The General Science & Mathematics section is one of the important sections of the BPSC LDC exam. Some of the important topics for this section are as follows:

General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Geography

Mathematics: Number System, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions, Interrelationship between Numbers, Basic Arithmetical Operations, Percentages, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit & Loss, etc. BPSC LDC Syllabus for Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability The Mental Ability section comprises both verbal and non-verbal types of questions. It comprises the following list of important topics: Analogy

Similarities and Differences

Spatial Imagination

Problem-Solving

Analysis

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relation Concept

Arithmetic Reasoning

Number Series

Coding & Decoding, etc How to Cover the BPSC LDC Syllabus 2025? The BPSC LDC preparation requires strategic planning, smart resources, and immense hard work. Here are the expert-recommended BPSC LDC preparation tips are shared below: