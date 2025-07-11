BPSC LDC Salary 2025: In Hand Pay, Salary Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BPSC LDC Salary: The Bihar Lower Division Clerk (LDC) salary falls under pay level 2, with a pay scale ranging from INR 19900 to INR 63200. The selected candidates will receive allowances like DA, HRA, etc. Check the latest BPSC LDC Salary and Job Profile here.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 11, 2025, 18:11 IST
BPSC Lower Division Clerk Salary
BPSC LDC Salary: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aims to fill 26 vacancies for the recruitment of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post. It is an excellent opportunity for the 12th pass candidates looking for a stable career with job security and long-term benefits. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the prelims and mains exams, followed by a typing and computer test. The salary of a Bihar Lower Division Clerk will include basic pay of Rs 19900 plus admissible allowances like House Rent Allowances (HRA), Dearness Allowances (DA), City Compensation Allowances (CCA), etc. Familiarity with the LDC job profile is crucial to understand whether the roles and responsibilities align with their career preferences and choices. Read on to learn more about the BPSC LDC salary and job profile on this page.

BPSC LDC Salary Structure

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) have released the salary details in the official notification PDF. The salary structure falls under pay level 2, with a pay scale ranging from INR 19900 to INR 63200. It includes components like basic pay, net salary, gross salary, pay scale, deductions, allowances, and other relevant details. Here is the full breakdown of the BPSC LDC salary structure tabulated below.

Particulars

Details

Pay Scale

INR 19900 to INR 63200

Pay Level

Level 2

Basic Pay

INR 19900

Maximum Basic Pay

INR 63200

Monthly Salary

INR 29,000 to INR 32,000 per month (Approx)

Allowances

DA, HRA, etc

BPSC LDC Salary in Hand

The BPSC LDC salary in hand is calculated after combining basic pay and allowances. The computed amount will be subtracted from the admissible deductions, like professional tax, PF, etc. The pay scale of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) ranges between INR 19900 to INR 63200 under pay level 2. The minimum basic pay of the newly appointed candidates will be INR 19900, which can increase up to Rs 63200 based on your year of service, performance, and other factors. They will also receive various allowances and perks in addition to their basic monthly salary. The BPSC LDC in hand salary is expected to range between INR 29000 to INR 32000 per month.

BPSC LDC Salary: Perks & Allowances

The selected candidates will receive numerous perks, benefits, and allowances along with basic pay based on the government guidelines. These allowances contribute to the enhancement of the monthly salary and the improvement of living standards. The amount of allowances varies according to the job location of the candidates. The list of perks and allowances that might be included in the BPSC LDC salary is as follows:

  • House Rent Allowances (HRA)

  • Dearness Allowances (DA)

  • City Compensation Allowances (CCA)

  • Conveyance Allowances

  • Special Pay

  • Other Relevant Allowances

BPSC LDC Job Profile

The Bihar Lower Division Clerk (LDC) is a reputed role in the government sector. As an LDC, they are responsible for carrying out clerical and administrative duties. The list of roles and responsibilities included in the BPSC LDC Job Profile is as follows:

  • To handle official files and records related to their department.

  • To provide assistance in data entry and drafting official notices.

  • To support seniors with day-to-day clerical duties.

  • To ensure the smooth functioning of work within the department.

  • To perform all the departmental tasks allocated by the seniors.

  • To handle office registers and monitor file movements.

BPSC LDC Career Growth & Promotion

There is a huge career growth scope for candidates appointed for the BPSC Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post. The employees may get promotion opportunities based on job performance, year of service, qualifications, and departmental vacancies. Upon getting promoted to higher posts, they will also receive an increment in their salary and added responsibilities.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • What allowances are included in the BPSC LDC salary?
    +
    Some allowances like House Rent Allowances (HRA), Dearness Allowances (DA), City Compensation Allowances (CCA), etc, are included in the BPSC LDC in hand salary.
  • What is the BPSC LDC salary?
    +
    The salary of the BPSC Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post falls under pay level 2, with a pay scale ranging from INR 19900 to INR 63200.

