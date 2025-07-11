BPSC LDC Salary 2025: In Hand Pay, Salary Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

BPSC LDC Salary: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aims to fill 26 vacancies for the recruitment of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) post. It is an excellent opportunity for the 12th pass candidates looking for a stable career with job security and long-term benefits. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the prelims and mains exams, followed by a typing and computer test. The salary of a Bihar Lower Division Clerk will include basic pay of Rs 19900 plus admissible allowances like House Rent Allowances (HRA), Dearness Allowances (DA), City Compensation Allowances (CCA), etc. Familiarity with the LDC job profile is crucial to understand whether the roles and responsibilities align with their career preferences and choices. Read on to learn more about the BPSC LDC salary and job profile on this page.

BPSC LDC Salary Structure The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) have released the salary details in the official notification PDF. The salary structure falls under pay level 2, with a pay scale ranging from INR 19900 to INR 63200. It includes components like basic pay, net salary, gross salary, pay scale, deductions, allowances, and other relevant details. Here is the full breakdown of the BPSC LDC salary structure tabulated below. Particulars Details Pay Scale INR 19900 to INR 63200 Pay Level Level 2 Basic Pay INR 19900 Maximum Basic Pay INR 63200 Monthly Salary INR 29,000 to INR 32,000 per month (Approx) Allowances DA, HRA, etc BPSC LDC Salary in Hand The BPSC LDC salary in hand is calculated after combining basic pay and allowances. The computed amount will be subtracted from the admissible deductions, like professional tax, PF, etc. The pay scale of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) ranges between INR 19900 to INR 63200 under pay level 2. The minimum basic pay of the newly appointed candidates will be INR 19900, which can increase up to Rs 63200 based on your year of service, performance, and other factors. They will also receive various allowances and perks in addition to their basic monthly salary. The BPSC LDC in hand salary is expected to range between INR 29000 to INR 32000 per month.

BPSC LDC Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will receive numerous perks, benefits, and allowances along with basic pay based on the government guidelines. These allowances contribute to the enhancement of the monthly salary and the improvement of living standards. The amount of allowances varies according to the job location of the candidates. The list of perks and allowances that might be included in the BPSC LDC salary is as follows: House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Dearness Allowances (DA)

City Compensation Allowances (CCA)

Conveyance Allowances

Special Pay

Other Relevant Allowances BPSC LDC Job Profile The Bihar Lower Division Clerk (LDC) is a reputed role in the government sector. As an LDC, they are responsible for carrying out clerical and administrative duties. The list of roles and responsibilities included in the BPSC LDC Job Profile is as follows: