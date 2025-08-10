This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on this date? August 10 holds stories that span centuries. Today, we reflect on events that have changed the world in numerous ways.
On August 10, 1792, a revolution swept France when King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were arrested, marking the beginning of the end for the monarchy.
In 1846, the U.S. Congress established the Smithsonian Institution, funded by the bequest of James Smithson. On this day in 1937, the first electric guitar was granted its patent—a spark for modern music.
More recently, in 2020, a massive derecho—the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history—raged across the Midwest. There are other stories, too. In this article, we'll explore even more events that shaped history on August 10.
What Happened on this Day – August 10?
Here's what happened in history on August 10:
30 B.C. – Cleopatra Dies by Suicide
- Cleopatra VII, queen of Egypt and ally of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, dies after defeat by Octavian.
- Ancient accounts say she took her life by snakebite or poison.
- Her death marked the end of Ptolemaic rule in Egypt, which was subsequently made a Roman province.
1776 – London Learns of American Independence
- News of the Declaration of Independence reaches London.
- Until then, the conflict was seen as a local uprising in Massachusetts.
- King George III now faced a complete break from the colonies.
1793 – Louvre Museum Opens
- The former royal palace in Paris has been converted into a public museum.
- The French revolutionary government made art accessible to the public.
- Today, it holds over 11,000 years of human history and culture.
1846 – Smithsonian Institution Created
- President James K. Polk signs the Smithsonian Act into law.
- Funded by English scientist James Smithson's bequest to America.
- Now the world's largest museum and research complex.
1912 – Virginia Woolf Marries Leonard Woolf
- Writer Virginia Stephen marries Leonard Woolf in London.
- She later became a leading figure in modernist literature.
1937 – First Electric Guitar Patent Awarded
- George D. Beauchamp receives a patent for the "Rickenbacker Frying Pan."
- Revolutionises jazz, blues, and country music.
- Opens the door for the rise of rock and roll.
1939 – "The Wizard of Oz" Premieres
- The world premiere was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
- It would open widely two weeks later and become a beloved classic.
1945 – Japan Accepts Potsdam Terms
- One day after the Nagasaki bombing, Japan agreed to unconditional surrender.
- President Truman halts further atomic bombings.
1977 – Son of Sam Arrested
- Serial killer David Berkowitz is captured in New York City.
- His killing spree had terrorised the city for over a year.
- 1978 – Fatal Ford Pinto Crash in Indiana
- Three teenage girls were killed when the Pinto burst into flames after a rear-end collision.
- The incident fueled national outrage over auto safety.
1981 – Pete Rose Breaks NL Hits Record
- Phillies' Pete Rose gets his 3,631st hit, passing Stan Musial's National League record.
1984 – “Red Dawn" Released
- First movie to carry a PG-13 rating.
- Stars Patrick Swayze in a Cold War invasion story.
1993 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sworn In
- Becomes the second woman and first Jewish woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Served for 27 years as a champion of women's rights.
2003 – U.K. Records 100°F for First Time
- European heatwave sets new temperature records.
- Heatwave claims over 35,000 lives across Europe.
2020 – Midwest Derecho Hits U.S.
- Powerful storm causes $11 billion in damage.
- Becomes the costliest thunderstorm event in U.S. history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 10?
August 10 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 10
Antonio Banderas (1960 – )
- Spanish actor known for collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar.
- Starred in The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, and voiced Puss in Boots in the Shrek films.
Betsey Johnson (1942 – )
- American fashion designer known for bold, playful, and colourful designs.
- Famous for ending her runway shows with a cartwheel.
Eddie Fisher (1928 – 2010)
- American pop singer, actor, and TV host.
- Gained fame in the 1950s with hit songs and his high-profile marriage to Elizabeth Taylor.
Died on This Day – August 10
Cleopatra VII (30 B.C.)
- Last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt.
- Took her own life after defeat by Octavian, ending Egypt's independence.
Isaac Hayes (2008)
- American soul singer, songwriter, and voice of "Chef" on South Park.
- Known for the hit Theme from Shaft, which won an Academy Award.
