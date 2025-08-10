This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on this date? August 10 holds stories that span centuries. Today, we reflect on events that have changed the world in numerous ways.

On August 10, 1792, a revolution swept France when King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were arrested, marking the beginning of the end for the monarchy.

In 1846, the U.S. Congress established the Smithsonian Institution, funded by the bequest of James Smithson. On this day in 1937, the first electric guitar was granted its patent—a spark for modern music.

More recently, in 2020, a massive derecho—the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history—raged across the Midwest. There are other stories, too. In this article, we'll explore even more events that shaped history on August 10.