10 U.S. States With The Most Billionaires, Check List

The distribution of wealth across the United States is a topic of considerable economic interest. While billionaires are found throughout the country, their presence is not evenly distributed. Instead, a few key states, often those with powerful and diverse economies, have become hubs for the ultra-rich. The concentration of U.S. billionaires in specific regions reflects a number of factors, including the presence of major industries, access to capital, and a favorable business environment. This article, based on data from the Forbes billionaires list of 2025, provides a factual overview of where the nation's wealthiest reside, highlighting a clear pattern of mapped wealth distribution. List of 10 U.S. States With The Most Billionaires

The following table provides a clear mapped wealth distribution based on the number of billionaires residing in each state as of 2025. This list illustrates the geographic concentration of wealth, with a significant majority of the nation's billionaires living in a handful of regions. Rank State State Code Billionaires 1 California CA 199 2 New York NY 136 3 Florida FL 117 4 Texas TX 83 5 Illinois IL 30 6 Massachusetts MA 23 7 Pennsylvania PA 23 8 Georgia GA 21 9 Nevada NV 19 10 Connecticut CT 17 Source- Forbes Real Time Billionaires The state of Washington, in particular, is a notable hub for technology wealth, being the home of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a major center for aerospace and e-commerce.

Which U.S. States has the most Billionaires? According to the latest Forbes billionaires list of 2025, California and New York have solidified their positions as the top two states with the most billionaires in the U.S. California, home to Silicon Valley, the entertainment industry, and a thriving innovation economy, hosts the largest number of the ultra-rich. It's the base for tech titans like Elon Musk and Larry Page. New York, with its global financial hub, is a close second. Other states with significant numbers of U.S. billionaires include Texas and Florida, both of which have been attracting high-net-worth individuals due to their favorable tax policies and growing economies, particularly in the energy sector.