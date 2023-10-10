SSC CPO Result 2023 Date, Tier 1 Merit List Soon on ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Result for Paper 1 will be declared in the first week of November 2023, tentatively. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CPO exam, held from 03 to 05 October, can check and download their results from the official website. Here we have mentioned the tentative release date of SSC CPO Result along with other important details. So, scroll on!

SSC CPO Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the SSC CPO Result 2023 for tier 1 exam on its official website. As per the past trends, it is expected to be released in the 1st week of November 2023. Once out, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the SSC CPO results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. They can access their results using their registration number and password.

SSC CPO exam was held from 03 to 05 October 2023 in three shifts across the country. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 1876 vacancies. Soon after the result is released, the commission will publish the tier 1 final answer key on its website.

In this article, we have mentioned everything about SSC CPO 2023 Result, including release date, download link and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CPO Result 2023

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the result for SSC CPO 2023 exam in 1st week of November 2023. The commission announced the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1876 vacancies for the position of Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs.

Candidates who qualify for the SSC CPO tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test and upon clearing the PET exam, they will be asked to appear for Paper 2. SSC CPO Paper 2 will be conducted on 22 December 2023.

SSC CPO Result 2023 Date

SSC CPO Result is likely to be announced in the 1st week of November 2023. The commission has already released the provisional answer key on 07 October and will now issue the result on its official website.

SSC CPO Result Release Date 2023 Events Important Dates Notification release date 22 July Registration dates 22 July to 15 August SSC CPO admit card 2023 21 September Paper 1 Exam Date 03 to 05 October SSC CPO Answer key release date 07 October SSC CPO 2023 Result Date 1st week of November 2023 (Expected)

SSC Sub Inspector Result 2023 Download Link

The commission releases SSC CPO result along with the category-wise cut off marks. It will be released as a PDF file containing the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates. The direct link to download the SSC CPO Result PDF is provided below and will be activated as soon as it is released on the website.

SSC CPO Result 2023 Link (To be activated)

How to Check SSC CPO Result?

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the SSC CPO result once announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the result section on the homepage and click on the SSC CPO Result 2023 link.

Step 3: SSC CPO result PDF will be downloaded into your system. Search for your name and roll number.

Step 4: If your name or roll number is mentioned in the PDF, you are qualified for the physical efficiency test.

What’s Next After SSC Sub Inspector Result?

As per the SSC CPO Selection process, candidates who clear the paper 1 exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who clear PET will be asked to appear for SSC CPO Paper 2, scheduled to be held on 22 December 2023.

