Check Here the Complete List of India’s Upcoming Matches in ODIs, Test & T-20 Series

After wrapping up their tour of England, the Indian cricket team will enjoy a rare and much-needed break. Neither the Test team nor the limited-overs squad is scheduled to play any matches until the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. This extended pause—over 30 days—is quite unusual, given the team’s typically packed calendar.

Interestingly, this break wouldn’t have happened if the white-ball series between India and Bangladesh hadn’t been mutually postponed. But with that out of the way, players will get time to rest and recover before diving into a busy cricketing season.

Upcoming Matches Of India

Asia Cup 2025: All Eyes on Dubai