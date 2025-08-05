Check Here the Complete List of India’s Upcoming Matches in ODIs, Test & T-20 Series

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
After a rare month-long break post the England tour, Team India gears up for a packed schedule starting with the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Major clashes against Pakistan, West Indies, Australia, and South Africa await across formats, promising fans an action-filled cricketing season from September through December 2025.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 5, 2025, 12:03 IST
After wrapping up their tour of England, the Indian cricket team will enjoy a rare and much-needed break. Neither the Test team nor the limited-overs squad is scheduled to play any matches until the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. This extended pause—over 30 days—is quite unusual, given the team’s typically packed calendar.

Interestingly, this break wouldn’t have happened if the white-ball series between India and Bangladesh hadn’t been mutually postponed. But with that out of the way, players will get time to rest and recover before diving into a busy cricketing season.

Upcoming Matches Of India 

Asia Cup 2025: All Eyes on Dubai

The Asia Cup will begin from 9 September 2025, and the final will be played on 28 September 2025. All the matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the Dubai International Stadium only.  The Indian Cricket Team will start their opening matches in the Asia Cup, 2025, on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. A high-voltage match against Pakistan follows soon after. Most senior players from the England tour are expected to be rested, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in to lead the squad. Notably, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not feature, as both retired from T20Is after India’s triumphant run in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India’s Matches in Asia Cup 2025:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Sep 10

India vs UAE

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

Sep 14

India vs Pakistan

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

Sep 19

India vs Oman

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

Test Series vs West Indies – October 2025

India will host the West Indies for a short two-match Test series in October.

Schedule:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Oct 02

1st Test vs West Indies

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

9:30 AM

Oct 10

2nd Test vs West Indies

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

9:30 AM

India’s Tour of Australia: October–November 2025

Soon after the West Indies series, India will head to Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. The big news? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the ODIs, as they haven’t retired from the 50-over format yet.

India’s Tour of Australia 2025:

ODIs

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Oct 19

1st ODI

Perth Stadium, Perth

9:00 AM

Oct 23

2nd ODI

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

9:00 AM

Oct 25

3rd ODI

SCG, Sydney

9:00 AM

T20Is:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Oct 29

1st T20I

Manuka Oval, Canberra

1:45 PM

Oct 31

2nd T20I

MCG, Melbourne

1:45 PM

Nov 02

3rd T20I

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

1:45 PM

Nov 06

4th T20I

Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

1:45 PM

Nov 08

5th T20I

The Gabba, Brisbane

1:45 PM

South Africa Tour of India – Nov to Dec 2025

India’s packed season continues with a full-fledged home series against South Africa, featuring Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Complete Schedule of India vs South Africa:

Tests:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Nov 14

1st Test

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

9:30 AM

Nov 22

2nd Test

Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

9:30 AM

ODIs:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Nov 30

1st ODI

JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

1:30 PM

Dec 03

2nd ODI

Raipur

1:30 PM

Dec 06

3rd ODI

Visakhapatnam

1:30 PM

T20Is:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Dec 09

1st T20I

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

7:00 PM

Dec 11

2nd T20I

Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

7:00 PM

Dec 14

3rd T20I

Dharamsala

7:00 PM

Dec 17

4th T20I

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

7:00 PM

Dec 19

5th T20I

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM

Conclusion

With a rare break before the storm, Team India will have time to recharge. But come September, it’s game on — with the Asia Cup, followed by a long stretch of international commitments against the West Indies, Australia, and South Africa. Fans are in for a thrilling few months of non-stop cricketing action.


