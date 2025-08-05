Check Here the Complete List of India’s Upcoming Matches in ODIs, Test & T-20 Series

After wrapping up their tour of England, the Indian cricket team will enjoy a rare and much-needed break. Neither the Test team nor the limited-overs squad is scheduled to play any matches until the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. This extended pause—over 30 days—is quite unusual, given the team’s typically packed calendar.
Interestingly, this break wouldn’t have happened if the white-ball series between India and Bangladesh hadn’t been mutually postponed. But with that out of the way, players will get time to rest and recover before diving into a busy cricketing season.
Upcoming Matches Of India
Asia Cup 2025: All Eyes on Dubai
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! 🏏— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 26, 2025
The ACC Men’s T20I Asia Cup kicks off from 9th to 28th September in the UAE! 🤩
Get ready for thrilling matchups as the top 8 teams in Asia face off for continental glory! 👊#ACCMensAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/JzvV4wuxna
The Asia Cup will begin from 9 September 2025, and the final will be played on 28 September 2025. All the matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the Dubai International Stadium only. The Indian Cricket Team will start their opening matches in the Asia Cup, 2025, on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. A high-voltage match against Pakistan follows soon after. Most senior players from the England tour are expected to be rested, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in to lead the squad. Notably, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not feature, as both retired from T20Is after India’s triumphant run in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
India’s Matches in Asia Cup 2025:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Sep 10
|
India vs UAE
|
Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|
7:30 PM
|
Sep 14
|
India vs Pakistan
|
Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|
7:30 PM
|
Sep 19
|
India vs Oman
|
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|
7:30 PM
Test Series vs West Indies – October 2025
India will host the West Indies for a short two-match Test series in October.
Schedule:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Oct 02
|
1st Test vs West Indies
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
9:30 AM
|
Oct 10
|
2nd Test vs West Indies
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|
9:30 AM
India’s Tour of Australia: October–November 2025
Soon after the West Indies series, India will head to Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. The big news? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the ODIs, as they haven’t retired from the 50-over format yet.
India’s Tour of Australia 2025:
ODIs
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Oct 19
|
1st ODI
|
Perth Stadium, Perth
|
9:00 AM
|
Oct 23
|
2nd ODI
|
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
9:00 AM
|
Oct 25
|
3rd ODI
|
SCG, Sydney
|
9:00 AM
T20Is:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Oct 29
|
1st T20I
|
Manuka Oval, Canberra
|
1:45 PM
|
Oct 31
|
2nd T20I
|
MCG, Melbourne
|
1:45 PM
|
Nov 02
|
3rd T20I
|
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|
1:45 PM
|
Nov 06
|
4th T20I
|
Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast
|
1:45 PM
|
Nov 08
|
5th T20I
|
The Gabba, Brisbane
|
1:45 PM
South Africa Tour of India – Nov to Dec 2025
India’s packed season continues with a full-fledged home series against South Africa, featuring Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
Complete Schedule of India vs South Africa:
Tests:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Nov 14
|
1st Test
|
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
9:30 AM
|
Nov 22
|
2nd Test
|
Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati
|
9:30 AM
ODIs:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Nov 30
|
1st ODI
|
JSCA Stadium, Ranchi
|
1:30 PM
|
Dec 03
|
2nd ODI
|
Raipur
|
1:30 PM
|
Dec 06
|
3rd ODI
|
Visakhapatnam
|
1:30 PM
T20Is:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Dec 09
|
1st T20I
|
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|
7:00 PM
|
Dec 11
|
2nd T20I
|
Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
|
7:00 PM
|
Dec 14
|
3rd T20I
|
Dharamsala
|
7:00 PM
|
Dec 17
|
4th T20I
|
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|
7:00 PM
|
Dec 19
|
5th T20I
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
7:00 PM
Conclusion
With a rare break before the storm, Team India will have time to recharge. But come September, it’s game on — with the Asia Cup, followed by a long stretch of international commitments against the West Indies, Australia, and South Africa. Fans are in for a thrilling few months of non-stop cricketing action.
