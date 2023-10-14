AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 2023: Topic-wise Review, Difficult Level, and Answer Key Date

AAI JE ATC Paper Review 2023: The first shift of AAI JE 2023 is over and it's time to discuss the most awaited exam analysis of AAI Junior Executive exam. Here, we have provided the detailed section-wise AAI JE analysis for all shifts including difficulty level, good attempts, and memory-based questions asked in the exam conducted on 14 October 2023.

AAI JE Exam Analysis 2023: The Airports Authority of India has begun conducting the AAI Junior Executive 2023 exam from 14 October 2023 onwards. The first shift of Day 1 is successfully conducted and candidates can check the AAI JE Exam Analysis 2023 here. Going through the detailed analysis gives you a basic idea about the types of questions asked, important topics, difficulty level etc which will improve your chances of acing the exam. Read on to know the section-wise AAI JE Today Exam Analysis below.

AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 2023

As shift 1 of AAI JE 14 October 2023 is over, it’s time to do the detailed exam analysis. The officials have started conducting the AAI JE Exam 2023 for the Junior Executive from 14 October onwards. Prospective candidates are advised to go through the comprehensive AAI JE analysis to assess the important topics, the weightage given to each section and the overall difficulty level of the exam. Check out section-wise AAI JE ATC Analysis 2023 below.

AAI JE Good Attempts

Good attempts refer to the number of questions one should attempt correctly to outrank and outperform others in the exam. It depends on the difficulty level of the exam, your level of preparation and the number of vacancies. We have mentioned the AAI JE ATC Good Attempts in the table below as per the feedback received from the aspirants.

Subject Number of questions Good Attempts (Shift 1) English Language & Comprehension 35 19-21 General Intelligence/ Reasoning 40 25-27 General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude 40 23-25 General Knowledge and General Awareness 35 20-22

AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 2023 Difficulty Level

Good attempts and difficulty level have an inverse relationship. It means that if the difficulty level of the exam is high, the number of good attempts will be lower.

Subject Difficulty Level (Shift 1) English Language & Comprehension Moderate General Intelligence/ Reasoning Easy to Moderate General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness Moderate

AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 14 October 2023 - English

A total of 35 questions were asked from this section. Candidates consider it one of the easiest and scoring sections. Check out the topic-wise AAI JE ATC English Analysis 2023.

Topic Number of Questions(Shift 1) Sentence Rearrangement 5 Antonyms Synonyms - Direct Indirect 5 Active Passive 1 PQRS 4 One Word Substitution 2 Grammatical Error 4 Reading Comprehension 10

AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 2023 Reasoning

Here is an in-depth analysis of the Reasoning section in the AAI JE exam. This section consists of 40 questions on basic topics like Coding-decoding, syllogism, analogy etc.

Topics Number Of Questions (Shift 1) Seating Arrangement 2 Blood Relation 1 Paper Folding 1 Coding Decoding 5 Direction 3 Number Series 1 Pair Formation 1 Puzzle 5

AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 14 October 2023 Numerical Ability

Mentioned below is the detailed analysis for Numberical Ability.

Topic Number of Questions(Shift 1) Number System 3 Algebra 2 Mensuration 2 Compound and Simple Interest 5 Speed Distance 1 Time and Word 2-3 Number Series 5 Quadratic Equation 5 Data Interpretation 10 Average 2 Trignometry 1 Ratio 1

AAI JE ATC Exam Analysis 14 October 2023 General Awareness

General Awareness is the easiest and least time-consuming section for candidates who are good at it. It comprises straightforward questions which can easily be attempted. We have mentioned the AAI JE General Awareness Analysis here as soon as the exam is over.

Article 148

Director of Chandrayan Mission- 1

Art & Culture- 2 questions

Congress establishment

Books & Authors– 1 question

AAI JE ATC Memory Based Questions 2023

As per feedback received from the aspirants, we will mention the memory-based questions asked in the AAI JE ATC exam conducted on 14 October 2023.

Himalayan related

Who is the Current Army Chief

Who is ISRO Chairman

Who is the President of Thailand

Largest Planet

Red planet

BRICS related

Temple related

AAI JE ATC Answer Key 2023 Date

The Airports Authority of India will release AAI JE Answer Key 2023 soon on its official website. It is an essential tool for candidates to assess their performance, estimate their probable scores, and prepare for the subsequent stage of the selection process. You can bookmark this page as here we will be updating all the latest updates on AAI JE ATC Answer Key 2023.