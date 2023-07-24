AAI JE ATC Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates preparing for AAI Junior Executive Exam can download the PDF, and check the difficulty level and weightage of topics asked

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. Solving AAI Junior Executive's previous year's question paper will provide insights into the difficulty level, questions format, and topics asked in the previous year and help candidates to track their performance.

Aspirants should practice the AAI Executive (Junior/Senior) question paper to understand the topics along with the weightage from the exam perspective. As per the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the AAI Junior Executive exam have been reported to be moderate. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has recently released the notification of 342 posts of Junior Executive (Common Cadre), Junior Executive (Finance), Junior Executive (Law) and others.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the AAI JE question PDF of the written exam. This will help them to analyse their exam trend and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly.

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ AAI Junior Executive question papers PDF.

AAI JE ATC Previous Year Question Papers

The purpose of the AAI JE common cadre question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the AAI Junior Executive exam is available in English, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner. Below you can find the download link of the AAI JE ATC Previous Year Question PDF.

AAI ATC JE Previous Year Paper PDF Download Exam Date English PDF 27 July 2022 - Shift 1 Download Here 27 July 2022 - Shift 2 Download Here 27 July 2022 - Shift 3 Download Here 25 March 2021 - Shift 1 Download Here 25 March 2021 - Shift 2 Download Here 25 March 2021 - Shift 3 Download Here 30 November 2018 - Shift 1 Download Here 30 November 2018 - Shift 2 Download Here 30 November 2018 - Shift 3 Download Here 24 April 2016 - Shift 1 Download Here 24 April 2016 - Shift 2 Download Here 24 April 2016 - Shift 3 Download Here 26 December 2015 - Shift 1 Download Here 26 December 2015 - Shift 2 Download Here

Benefits of Solving AAI JE Previous Year Papers

There are numerous advantages of solving the previous year's question paper for the AAI Junior Executive examination shared below:

Previous year's AAI Junior Executive question paper is one of the best resources to know the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, past trends, types of questions asked over the year, etc.

Analysing AAI Junior Executive's previous year's question paper will help them to identify the weak spots and enable them to improve the weak areas for better results.

Solving previous year question papers will increase your question-solving speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills during the AAI Junior Executive examination.

AAI Junior Executive previous year question paper is one of the best resources to revise the vast syllabus quickly before the exam.

How to Attempt AAI JE ATC Question Paper?

The best way to attempt the AAI Junior Executive's previous year's question paper is to attempt the questions with a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous papers, set a duration in the clock time, and begin solving questions one by one.

Once the time is up, you need to stop attempting questions immediately and then check your answers. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers on the question paper. This will help in improving the weak spots and attempting the question paper again to determine the preparation level.

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the AAI Junior Executive exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the AAI Junior Executive exam was between 70-80 questions with 90% accuracy.

AAI Junior Executive Question Paper Pattern

The AAI Junior Executive recruitment process is conducted in two stages i.e. Written Exam, Physical Test/Skill Test and Document Verification. The written exam consists of 120 objective-type questions for 120 marks. There are no negative marks for the wrong answer. Check the detailed exam pattern of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre recruitment below:

AAI Junior Executive Exam Pattern 2023 Section Subject No. of questions Marks Duration Section A English Language 20 20 120 minutes Logocal Reasoning 15 15 Quantitative Aptitude 15 15 General Knowledge 10 10 Section B Mathematics 60 60 Physics Total 120 120 120 minutes

AAI Junior Executive Salary

AAI Junior Executive Salary will be determined by the 7th Pay Commission and will be having different pay scales for different positions. Check here a detailed article on AAI Junior Executive salary, perks, benefits, and growth.

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the AAI Junior Executive 2023 exam can check the AAI Junior Executive syllabus for the written test below. The AAI Junior Executive recruitment syllabus is divided into 2 sections i.e. Section A having General Knowledge, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English and Section B having Mathematics and Physics.