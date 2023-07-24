AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

 AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: The Airports Authority of India conducts online competitive examinations to recruit Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. Download AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: The Airports Authority of India has invited online applications to fill 324 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. The candidates will be selected for AAI Junior Executive posts based on their performance in the Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test. All interested and eligible candidates should be familiar with the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern to align the exam requirements with strategy.

Along with the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus, aspirants must be well-versed with the AAI Junior Executive exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of questions, and marking scheme specified by the commission. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the AAI Junior Executive exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must analyse the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus to create a study schedule.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus PDF, including the AAI Junior Executive exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

Here is the major overview of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body

Airports Authority of India

Post Name

Junior Executive (Common Cadre)

Junior Executive (Finance)

Junior Executive (Fire Services) 

Junior Executive (Law)

Vacancies

324

Category

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test.

Maximum Marks

120

Duration

120 minutes

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer- 1 mark each

Incorrect Answer- No negative marking

Aspirants must download the AAI Junior Executive syllabus PDF from the link shared below to know the topics important for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus below:

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Part I

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre part I syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. English Language, General Intelligence/Reasoning, General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/Awareness. Check the subject-wise AAI Junior Executive syllabus PDF for the part I shared below.

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part I Syllabus

Subject

Important Topics

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Detection of Errors

Cloze Test

Para jumbling

Fill in the blanks

Improving Sentences and paragraphs

Completion of paragraphs

Prepositions

Parts of speech

Voice Change

Modes of narration

General Aptitude (Numerical Ability)

Profit & Loss

Percentages

Time, Speed, Distance

Time & Work

Averages

SI & CI

Ratio & Proportion

Numbers

Data Interpretation

Area & Volume

Reasoning Ability

Syllogism

Seating Arrangement

Input-Output

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Inequalities

Alphanumeric Series

Distance and Direction

Data Sufficiency

Order and Ranking

Puzzles

Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning

General Knowledge

Current Affairs 

National and International Affairs

Awards

Currencies and Capitals

Sports and Entertainment

Books & Authors

Countries & Capitals

Government Rules and Schemes

Important Headquarters and their organisations

Economy

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Part II

The  AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part II syllabus is divided into two subjects, i.e., Physics and Maths. Check the subject-wise AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus PDF for part 2 shared below.

 

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part II Syllabus

Subject

Important Topics

Physics

Thermal Physics

Moving Charges with Magnetism

Electrostatics

Mechanics

Scalars and Vectors

Modern Physics

Electricity

Waves and Optics

Miscellaneous

Maths

Binomial Theorem

Maxima & Minima

Straight Lines

Differential Equations

Quadratic Equations

Integral (Definite & Indefinite)

Matrices

Differentiation

Probability

Limits

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

  • The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre written exam is an online examination.
  • The online examination comprises objective-type question papers, i.e. Part A and Part B.
  • The medium of the online examination will be bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English. 
  • The duration of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre written exam will be 2 hours.
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response, and no negative marking is applicable for incorrect answers in the exam.

 

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Exam Pattern 2023

Section

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part A

English Language

20

20

120 minutes

General Intelligence/ Reasoning

15

15

General aptitude/Numerical aptitude

15

15

General Knowledge/Awareness

10

10

Part B

Mathematics

60

60

Physics

Total

120

120

120 minutes

How to Cover AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023?

AAI Junior Executive is one of the most competitive online exams in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear for this exam against limited seats, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be well-versed in the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus to analyse important and unimportant topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the  AAI Junior Executive written exam with flying colours.

  • Check the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern to create the list of important topics and assign study hours to every topic as per their weightage.
  • Aspirants can clear the basic concepts of all the topics by referring to the basic books and online resources recommended by experts.
  • Solve mock papers and AAI Junior Executive's previous year's question papers to assess their strong and weak areas and improve weak areas that require improvement.
  • Revise all the important topics, data, figures, formulas, and short-cut tricks for better memory.

Best Books for AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre books based on the latest syllabus, trends, and patterns. The right books and online study material will help them to cover all the aspects of the  AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus. The list of best AAI Junior Executive books is tabulated below:

AAI Junior Executive Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

English Language

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

General Knowledge

Lucent’s General Knowledge

General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

General Intelligence/Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Physics

Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus: Previous Year Question Paper

The purpose of the AAI JE common cadre question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the AAI Junior Executive exam is available in English, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner.

FAQ

What is the AAI Junior Executive 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre exam pattern, the online exam comprises 120 objective-type questions for 120 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

Is there any negative marking in AAI Junior Executive 2023 Exam?

No. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the AAI Junior Executive 2023 exam.

What is AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023?

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus is divided into two parts, i.e. Part I and Part II. Part I covers four subjects, i.e. English Language, General Intelligence/Reasoning, General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/Awareness. Part II covers two subjects, i.e., Physics and Maths.

