AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: The Airports Authority of India conducts online competitive examinations to recruit Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. Download AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: The Airports Authority of India has invited online applications to fill 324 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. The candidates will be selected for AAI Junior Executive posts based on their performance in the Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test. All interested and eligible candidates should be familiar with the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern to align the exam requirements with strategy.

Along with the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus, aspirants must be well-versed with the AAI Junior Executive exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of questions, and marking scheme specified by the commission. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the AAI Junior Executive exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must analyse the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus to create a study schedule.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus PDF, including the AAI Junior Executive exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023

Here is the major overview of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body Airports Authority of India Post Name Junior Executive (Common Cadre) Junior Executive (Finance) Junior Executive (Fire Services) Junior Executive (Law) Vacancies 324 Category AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test. Maximum Marks 120 Duration 120 minutes Marking Scheme Correct Answer- 1 mark each Incorrect Answer- No negative marking

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus PDF 2023

Aspirants must download the AAI Junior Executive syllabus PDF from the link shared below to know the topics important for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus below:

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus PDF Download Here

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Part I

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre part I syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. English Language, General Intelligence/Reasoning, General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/Awareness. Check the subject-wise AAI Junior Executive syllabus PDF for the part I shared below.

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part I Syllabus Subject Important Topics English Language Reading Comprehension Detection of Errors Cloze Test Para jumbling Fill in the blanks Improving Sentences and paragraphs Completion of paragraphs Prepositions Parts of speech Voice Change Modes of narration General Aptitude (Numerical Ability) Profit & Loss Percentages Time, Speed, Distance Time & Work Averages SI & CI Ratio & Proportion Numbers Data Interpretation Area & Volume Reasoning Ability Syllogism Seating Arrangement Input-Output Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Inequalities Alphanumeric Series Distance and Direction Data Sufficiency Order and Ranking Puzzles Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning General Knowledge Current Affairs National and International Affairs Awards Currencies and Capitals Sports and Entertainment Books & Authors Countries & Capitals Government Rules and Schemes Important Headquarters and their organisations Economy

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Part II

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part II syllabus is divided into two subjects, i.e., Physics and Maths. Check the subject-wise AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus PDF for part 2 shared below.

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part II Syllabus Subject Important Topics Physics Thermal Physics Moving Charges with Magnetism Electrostatics Mechanics Scalars and Vectors Modern Physics Electricity Waves and Optics Miscellaneous Maths Binomial Theorem Maxima & Minima Straight Lines Differential Equations Quadratic Equations Integral (Definite & Indefinite) Matrices Differentiation Probability Limits

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre written exam is an online examination.

The online examination comprises objective-type question papers, i.e. Part A and Part B.

The medium of the online examination will be bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.

The duration of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre written exam will be 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response, and no negative marking is applicable for incorrect answers in the exam.

AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Exam Pattern 2023 Section Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part A English Language 20 20 120 minutes General Intelligence/ Reasoning 15 15 General aptitude/Numerical aptitude 15 15 General Knowledge/Awareness 10 10 Part B Mathematics 60 60 Physics Total 120 120 120 minutes

How to Cover AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023?

AAI Junior Executive is one of the most competitive online exams in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear for this exam against limited seats, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be well-versed in the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus to analyse important and unimportant topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the AAI Junior Executive written exam with flying colours.

Check the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern to create the list of important topics and assign study hours to every topic as per their weightage.

Aspirants can clear the basic concepts of all the topics by referring to the basic books and online resources recommended by experts.

Solve mock papers and AAI Junior Executive's previous year's question papers to assess their strong and weak areas and improve weak areas that require improvement.

Revise all the important topics, data, figures, formulas, and short-cut tricks for better memory.

Best Books for AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre books based on the latest syllabus, trends, and patterns. The right books and online study material will help them to cover all the aspects of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus. The list of best AAI Junior Executive books is tabulated below:

AAI Junior Executive Books 2023 Subject Book Name English Language Objective General English by SP Bakshi General Knowledge Lucent’s General Knowledge General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal General Intelligence/Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal Physics Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus: Previous Year Question Paper

The purpose of the AAI JE common cadre question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the AAI Junior Executive exam is available in English, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner.