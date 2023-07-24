AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: The Airports Authority of India has invited online applications to fill 324 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. The candidates will be selected for AAI Junior Executive posts based on their performance in the Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test. All interested and eligible candidates should be familiar with the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern to align the exam requirements with strategy.
Along with the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus, aspirants must be well-versed with the AAI Junior Executive exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of questions, and marking scheme specified by the commission. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the AAI Junior Executive exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must analyse the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus to create a study schedule.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus PDF, including the AAI Junior Executive exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023
Here is the major overview of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
|
AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus 2023
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Airports Authority of India
|
Post Name
|
Junior Executive (Common Cadre)
Junior Executive (Finance)
Junior Executive (Fire Services)
Junior Executive (Law)
|
Vacancies
|
324
|
Category
|
AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test.
|
Maximum Marks
|
120
|
Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct Answer- 1 mark each
Incorrect Answer- No negative marking
AAI Junior Executive Syllabus PDF 2023
Aspirants must download the AAI Junior Executive syllabus PDF from the link shared below to know the topics important for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus below:
|
AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Syllabus PDF
AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Part I
The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre part I syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. English Language, General Intelligence/Reasoning, General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/Awareness. Check the subject-wise AAI Junior Executive syllabus PDF for the part I shared below.
|
AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part I Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Detection of Errors
Cloze Test
Para jumbling
Fill in the blanks
Improving Sentences and paragraphs
Completion of paragraphs
Prepositions
Parts of speech
Voice Change
Modes of narration
|
General Aptitude (Numerical Ability)
|
Profit & Loss
Percentages
Time, Speed, Distance
Time & Work
Averages
SI & CI
Ratio & Proportion
Numbers
Data Interpretation
Area & Volume
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Syllogism
Seating Arrangement
Input-Output
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Inequalities
Alphanumeric Series
Distance and Direction
Data Sufficiency
Order and Ranking
Puzzles
Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning
|
General Knowledge
|
Current Affairs
National and International Affairs
Awards
Currencies and Capitals
Sports and Entertainment
Books & Authors
Countries & Capitals
Government Rules and Schemes
Important Headquarters and their organisations
Economy
AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Part II
The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part II syllabus is divided into two subjects, i.e., Physics and Maths. Check the subject-wise AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus PDF for part 2 shared below.
|
AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Part II Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Physics
|
Thermal Physics
Moving Charges with Magnetism
Electrostatics
Mechanics
Scalars and Vectors
Modern Physics
Electricity
Waves and Optics
Miscellaneous
|
Maths
|
Binomial Theorem
Maxima & Minima
Straight Lines
Differential Equations
Quadratic Equations
Integral (Definite & Indefinite)
Matrices
Differentiation
Probability
Limits
AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
- The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre written exam is an online examination.
- The online examination comprises objective-type question papers, i.e. Part A and Part B.
- The medium of the online examination will be bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.
- The duration of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre written exam will be 2 hours.
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response, and no negative marking is applicable for incorrect answers in the exam.
|
AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Exam Pattern 2023
|
Section
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part A
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
120 minutes
|
General Intelligence/ Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
General aptitude/Numerical aptitude
|
15
|
15
|
General Knowledge/Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Part B
|
Mathematics
|
60
|
60
|
Physics
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
120 minutes
How to Cover AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023?
AAI Junior Executive is one of the most competitive online exams in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear for this exam against limited seats, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be well-versed in the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus to analyse important and unimportant topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the AAI Junior Executive written exam with flying colours.
- Check the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus and exam pattern to create the list of important topics and assign study hours to every topic as per their weightage.
- Aspirants can clear the basic concepts of all the topics by referring to the basic books and online resources recommended by experts.
- Solve mock papers and AAI Junior Executive's previous year's question papers to assess their strong and weak areas and improve weak areas that require improvement.
- Revise all the important topics, data, figures, formulas, and short-cut tricks for better memory.
Best Books for AAI Junior Executive Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the best AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre books based on the latest syllabus, trends, and patterns. The right books and online study material will help them to cover all the aspects of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus. The list of best AAI Junior Executive books is tabulated below:
|
AAI Junior Executive Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
English Language
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
General Intelligence/Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
Physics
|
Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma
AAI Junior Executive Syllabus: Previous Year Question Paper
The purpose of the AAI JE common cadre question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the AAI Junior Executive exam is available in English, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner.