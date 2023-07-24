AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

 AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023: Airport Authority of India will release the Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. Check the previous year's cut off released. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023: The Airport Authority of India will conduct the written exam for 342 posts of Jr. Assistant (Office), Sr. Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre), Junior Executive (Finance), Junior Executive (Fire Services), Junior Executive (Law). Candidates who are going to attempt the exam must know about the previous cut off marks. The AAI Junior Executive cut off marks are the minimum marks to be secured by the candidates to be declared successful in the exam.

 

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the AAI Junior Executive's expected cut off and previous years' marks.

The Airport Authority of India will release the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre and other posts cutoff once the application process is completed. Category wise cut off is declared in order to shortlist eligible aspirants for the further round, i.e., skill test and document verification round. The marks obtained in the written exam, document verification, etc., will be considered to prepare the final merit list for the qualified aspirants. Moreover, aspirants who will appear in the upcoming exam must check the previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off marks to analyze the changes in cut-off trends and competition level and then decide their target score accordingly.

AAI JE Exam Cut Off 2023: Overview

Candidates willing to appear in the upcoming written exam can check the key highlights of AAI Junior Executive recruitment in the table below:

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Airport Authority of India

Post Name

Common Cadre and Various Posts

Vacancies

342

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Online

AAI Registration Dates

August 5, 2023, to September 4, 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam Skill Test and Document Verification

Job Location

PAN India

AAI Junior Executive Expected Cut Off Marks

The AAI Junior Executive cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we will share the expected cut off marks with the help of candidates and experts as and when available.

Category

AAI Junior Executive Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

The recruitment officials consider various parameters when determining the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. These factors fluctuate every year as it is not fixed in nature. The list of deciding factors for the common cadre cut off is as follows.

  • Number of Candidates: The number of test-takers is a crucial factor considered by authorities to ascertain the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. The competition and cut-off marks will also increase if the number of test-takers is high.
  • Number of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. If the number of AAI Junior Executive vacancies is high, then cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.
  • The difficulty level of the exam: The difficulty level of the exam plays a pivotal role in deciding the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. If the level of the exam were easy, then the cut-off marks would be high.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of the candidate affects the AAI Executive cut-off marks. If aspirants perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will go up.

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should go through AAI Junior Executive's previous year’s cut off marks to understand the change in the cut-off trends over the years and competition level and plan their preparation accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the previous year  AAI Junior Executive cut off for all the categories shared below.

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2022

The AAI Junior Executive cut off marks are the minimum marks to be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for further selection rounds. Check the category -wise the previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off  marks for 2022 in the table below:

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2022

Category

Cut Off Marks

UR

94.755

EWS

90.836

OBC (NCL)

91

SC

86

ST

82

PWD

68.167

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2021

Check the category-wise previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off  marks for 2021 in the table below

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2021

Category

Cutoff

General

93

EWS

89.763

OBC

89.881

SC

85.077

ST

82.83

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2018

Check the category-wise previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off  marks for 2018 in the table below

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2018

Category

Cutoff

General

87

OBC

83

SC

78.769

ST

75.394

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Question Paper

The purpose of the AAI JE common cadre question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the AAI Junior Executive exam is available in English, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus is divided into two parts part I and part II. Part I of syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. English Language, General Intelligence/Reasoning, General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/Awareness where Part II of syllabus is divided into two subjects i.e. Mathematics and Physics. Read here more about AAI Junior Executive Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

 

FAQ

Is the cut-off in the AAI Junior Executive exam different for every category?

Yes. The AAI Junior Executive cut off differs as per the category. Candidates must clear the cutoff marks as per their category to get shortlisted for next rounds.

What factors decide the AAI Junior Executive cutoff?

Various factors like the number of test-takers, number of vacancies, difficulty level of the written exam, and performance of aspirants affect the cut-off marks for the AAI Junior Executive Exam.

How to check the AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks on the official website or click on the direct link shared in this article. The direct common cadre cut-off download link will be updated soon. Meanwhile, you can check AAI Junior Executive expected cut off & the previous year's cut-off above.

What is AAI Junior Executive Cut Off?

The Airport Authority of India will release the Junior Executive cut off marks for all the categories. The AAI Junior Executive cut off is the minimum mark to be obtained by the aspirants in order to be declared successful in the exam.

