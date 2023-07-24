AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023: Airport Authority of India will release the Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. Check the previous year's cut off released. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023: The Airport Authority of India will conduct the written exam for 342 posts of Jr. Assistant (Office), Sr. Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre), Junior Executive (Finance), Junior Executive (Fire Services), Junior Executive (Law). Candidates who are going to attempt the exam must know about the previous cut off marks. The AAI Junior Executive cut off marks are the minimum marks to be secured by the candidates to be declared successful in the exam.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the AAI Junior Executive's expected cut off and previous years' marks.

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023

The Airport Authority of India will release the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre and other posts cutoff once the application process is completed. Category wise cut off is declared in order to shortlist eligible aspirants for the further round, i.e., skill test and document verification round. The marks obtained in the written exam, document verification, etc., will be considered to prepare the final merit list for the qualified aspirants. Moreover, aspirants who will appear in the upcoming exam must check the previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off marks to analyze the changes in cut-off trends and competition level and then decide their target score accordingly.

AAI JE Exam Cut Off 2023: Overview

Candidates willing to appear in the upcoming written exam can check the key highlights of AAI Junior Executive recruitment in the table below:

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2023 Overview Conducting Body Airport Authority of India Post Name Common Cadre and Various Posts Vacancies 342 Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online AAI Registration Dates August 5, 2023, to September 4, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam Skill Test and Document Verification Job Location PAN India

AAI Junior Executive Expected Cut Off Marks

The AAI Junior Executive cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we will share the expected cut off marks with the help of candidates and experts as and when available.

Category AAI Junior Executive Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

The recruitment officials consider various parameters when determining the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. These factors fluctuate every year as it is not fixed in nature. The list of deciding factors for the common cadre cut off is as follows.

Number of Candidate s: The number of test-takers is a crucial factor considered by authorities to ascertain the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. The competition and cut-off marks will also increase if the number of test-takers is high.

Number of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. If the number of AAI Junior Executive vacancies is high, then cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.

The difficulty level of the exam : The difficulty level of the exam plays a pivotal role in deciding the AAI Junior Executive cut off marks. If the level of the exam were easy, then the cut-off marks would be high.

Candidate’s Performance : The overall performance of the candidate affects the AAI Executive cut-off marks. If aspirants perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will go up.

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should go through AAI Junior Executive's previous year’s cut off marks to understand the change in the cut-off trends over the years and competition level and plan their preparation accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the previous year AAI Junior Executive cut off for all the categories shared below.

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2022

The AAI Junior Executive cut off marks are the minimum marks to be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for further selection rounds. Check the category -wise the previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off marks for 2022 in the table below:

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2022 Category Cut Off Marks UR 94.755 EWS 90.836 OBC (NCL) 91 SC 86 ST 82 PWD 68.167

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2021

Check the category-wise previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off marks for 2021 in the table below

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2021 Category Cutoff General 93 EWS 89.763 OBC 89.881 SC 85.077 ST 82.83

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2018

Check the category-wise previous year's AAI Junior Executive cut off marks for 2018 in the table below

AAI Junior Executive Cut Off 2018 Category Cutoff General 87 OBC 83 SC 78.769 ST 75.394

AAI Junior Executive Previous Year Question Paper

The purpose of the AAI JE common cadre question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year's paper on the AAI Junior Executive exam is available in English, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner

AAI Junior Executive Syllabus

The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre syllabus is divided into two parts part I and part II. Part I of syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. English Language, General Intelligence/Reasoning, General Aptitude/Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/Awareness where Part II of syllabus is divided into two subjects i.e. Mathematics and Physics. Read here more about AAI Junior Executive Syllabus and Exam Pattern.