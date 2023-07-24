AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In hand salary, Allowances and Job Profile

AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023: The Airports Authority of India conducts online competitive examinations to recruit Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. The pay scale of AAI Junior Executive salary is Rs.40000-3%-140000.

AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023: The Airports Authority of India has invited online applications to fill 324 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Executives in Common Cadre, Finance, Fire Services, and Law. Aspirants must check th the official notification to know about the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre salary and job profile before applying. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test.

Aspirants will receive AAI Junior Executive salary in the pay scale of Rs.40000-3%-140000 with various allowances as admissible as per AAI Rules. In this article, we have shared detailed information on AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Salary 2023 tabulated below:

AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Airports Authority of India Post Name Junior Executive (Common Cadre) Junior Executive (Finance) Junior Executive (Fire Services) Junior Executive (Law) Vacancies 324 Selection Process Online examination and Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test. AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023 Rs.40000-3%-140000 Job Location Anywhere in India

AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023: Annual Package

The CTC per annum would be Rs. 13 lakhs (approximately) for the post of Junior Executive, Rs. 11.5 lakhs (approximately) for the post of Senior Assistant and Rs. 10 lakhs (approximately) for the post of Junior Assistant. The annual package for the AAI Junior Executive post is decided as per the 7th pay commission. It comprises basic pay, allowances, deductions, provident fund, pension contribution, etc. The starting in hand salary for AAI Junior Executive posts will be approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, with a basic salary of Rs 40,000.

AAI Junior Executive Salary Structure 2023

Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam due to the lucrative AAI Junior Executive salary, allowances, and job security offered in this post. All the appointed aspirants will receive lucrative in-hand salary and allowances as per the 7th pay commission. The pay structure for different posts is tabulated below

Job Position Pay Scale Junior Executive Rs. 40,000 - 3% - 140,000 Senior Assistant Rs. 36,000 - 3% - 110,000 Junior Assistant Rs. 31,000 - 3% - 92,000

AAI Junior Executive Salary 2023: Allowances

Along with the basic AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre salary, every selected candidate can enjoy various allowances as admissible as per AAI Rules. The list of allowances included in the AAI Junior Executive salary structure is given below.

Basic pay

Dearness Allowance

Perks @ 35% of Basic pay

HRA

CPF

Gratuity

Social Security Schemes

Medical benefits, etc.

AAI Junior Executive Security Bond

The candidates selected for the AAI Junior Executive (Fire Services) post will have to undergo training, during which they will be paid basic remuneration along with other admissible allowances. They will be required to execute a surety bond for Rs. 5 Lakhs to serve the Airports Authority of India for the duration of 03 years upon completing the training period.

AAI Junior Executive Job Profile 2023

Candidates selected for the AAI Junior Executive post will be entrusted with various tasks and duties after joining the post. The AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre Job Profile includes the following roles and responsibilities.

Responsible for working under senior officials to learn the basic AAI Rules.

As AAI Junior Executive ATC, they are required to monitor and manage the outgoing and incoming traffic at the airport. Also, ensure that all the flights are properly scheduled, and any delay is informed.

They are required to perform all the tasks as assigned by higher authority.

AAI Junior Executive Promotion and Career Growth

After joining AAI as Junior Executive, there is enormous career scope for all the selected aspirants and lucrative salary and job security. With this, they get various perks, allowances, and opportunities to participate in promotions exams at regular intervals. The promotion hierarchy of the AAI Junior Executive Common Cadre is as follows.

Junior Executive

Assistant Manager

Manager

Senior Manager

Assistant General Manager

Deputy General Manager

Joint General Manager

General Manager

Executive Director

