UGC NET June 2023 Result Out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Get Direct Link to Download

UGC NET result 2023 for the June session is announced on July 25. Download final Answer key and check cut off marks released for JRF and Assistant Professors

UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the UGC NET June result. On the official website of UGC released answer key on which the final marks is compiled and cut off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor released in the PDF format.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check UGC NET result 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, on July 6 NTA released the provisional answer key of UGC NET 2023. The final answer key is released along with the result.

UGC NET June exam was conducted for 83 subjects in a computer-based mode in two phases. The first phase was held from June 13 to 17 followed by the second phase from June 19 to 22, 2023. Nearly 6.39 lakh candidates appeared in the exam held in 181 cities across the country.

According to the information available in the notification, only 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers were declared qualified. Moreover, the passing mark is 40% for General and 35% for OBC – NCL/PWD/ST/SC.

UGC NET Result 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated all the related to UGC NET Result 2023

UGC NET Result 2023 Organization Name National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission (UGC) Name Of The Exam National Eligibility Test 2023 (NET) UGC NET Answer Key 2023 July 25 2023 UGC NET Occurrence Twice in a Year UGC NET Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key

The UGC NET June result 2023 date is released on July 25. NTA released the final answer key on which the result is calculated. Download the Final Answer Key from the Link below

UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2023 Download Here

UGC NET Result 2023: Cut Off Marks

UGC has released the category wise and subject wise cut off PDFs for JRF and and Assistant Professors with the release of final results for June 2023 cycle

UGC NET Cut Off JRF June 2023 Download Here UGC NET Cut Off Assistant Professor June 2023 Download Here

UGC NET Result 2023: How to check UGC NET June Result 2023?

The stepwise procedure to download the NTA UGC NET result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UGC NET June 2023 Result on the Latest News

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button and UGC NET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout

UGC NET Result 2023: Official website of NTA NET result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the NTA NET exam are now able to check results from the following websites.

UGC NET Result Link 1 UGC NET Result Link 2 UGC NET Result Link 3 ugcnet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in ntaresults.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023: Only 6% Qualified

The qualifying marks of UGC NET 2023 is 40% in Paper I & II for the general category. Candidates who scored equal to or more than the qualifying marks are declared qualified. While the qualifying mark for OBC NCL/PWD/ST/S is 35% in Paper 1 and 2. Candidates can check category-wise UGC NET qualifying marks below.

UGC NET Cutoff Score 2023

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Papers I and II General 40% OBC – NCL/PWD/ST/SC 35%

UGC NET Result 2023: How score and result are calculated

The following steps to be followed by the examination authority while determining the candidates qualifying in UGC NET 2023.

Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) approximately equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET

Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India.

Step III: In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology illustrated below:

Example: Number of candidates to be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ for the Scheduled Caste (SC)category Number of candidates belonging to the SC category who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for the SC category for ‘Economics’ (x) Total slots derived for SC category as per Step II (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to SC category over all subjects who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the Papers taken together.

The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots arrived at, shall determine the qualifying cut-off for Eligibility for Assistant Professor ‘in ‘Economics’ for the SC category.

A similar yardstick shall be employed for deriving the subject-wise qualifying cut-offs for all categories.

Step V: All candidates who had applied for ‘Eligibility for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both’ out of the total number of qualified candidates derived as per Step IV, shall constitute the consideration zone for JRF.

Step VI: The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India. The procedure for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF slots is illustrated below:

Number of candidates to be declared qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in the subject ‘Economics’ for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category Number of candidates belonging to the ST category who have opted for JRF and have qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ (x) Total JRF slots available for ST category (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to the ST category over all subjects who have opted for JRF and have Qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor.

The aggregate percentage of the two paper scores corresponding to the number of JRF slots arrived at, shall determine the qualifying cut-off for JRF in ‘Economics’ for the ST category.