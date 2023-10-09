AAI JE Admit Card 2023: Direct Download Link to Active on aai.aero

AAI JE Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Airport Authority of India. Check Direct Download Link for call letter ofor JE, JA and SA Posts.

AAI JE Admit Card 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is expected to release the admit card for the recruitment exam 2023 soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 15, 21 and 23, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates who are going to participate in the examination conducted for these posts can download their AAI JE Admit Card 2023 from the official website of AAI, aai.aero. A direct link will also be given in this article to download AAI Admit Card.

AAI Admit Card 2023 Download Link

To download the admit card, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will contain important information like exam date, time, venue and other instructions. Candidates are advised to check all the important details mentioned on their admit card carefully and take a printout of the same to the examination centre.

AAI is recruiting candidates for 342 different posts including Junior Executive, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. The written examination will consist of objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General Knowledge.

Candidates will be selected for these posts mainly on the basis of their performance in the written examination. Candidates who qualify the examination will be called for Computer Literacy Test and Physical Measurement and Endurance Test. Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo document verification.

Candidates are advised to start their preparation for the examination as early as possible. They can refer to AAI Recruitment Notification and Syllabus for more details.

aai.aero Admit Card 2023: Highlights

Candidates can check all the highlights related to AAI JE Exam Admit Card 2023 like 'exam date, time, center details' from the table below:

name of examining body Airports Authority of India (AAI) designation Junior Executive, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Number of vacancies 342 Social class admit card AAI Admit Card 2023 Date October 2023 aai exam date 2023 14, 15, 21 and 23 October 2023 Selection Process Online Examination Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test / Physical Measurement and Endurance Test / Driving Test (as applicable to the post) official website https://aai.aero

AAI Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Tips to download AAI JE Admit Card 2023 can be seen here:

Keep your registration number and date of birth safe.

Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

Click on the link to download the admit card.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of your admit card for future reference.

AAI Admit Card 2023: Things to carry to the exam center

A copy of AAI Admit Card 2023

A valid photo identity proof

