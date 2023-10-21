HSSC Group D Question Paper 2023: Download Haryana CET Set A, B, C, and D Papers PDF

Haryana Group D Question Paper 2023: Candidates who appeared in the exam on 21 October can download the Haryana Group D Question Paper for SET A, B C and D Here.

HSSC CET Question Paper 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has successfully completed the first day of Group D CET on 21 October. The exam was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM and Shift 2 from 03:00 PM to 04:45 PM. All candidates who appeared in the exam can check the unofficial question paper. The question paper will help the candidates understand the exam's difficulty level. It will also help the candidates appearing in the exam on 22 October.

HSSC CET Group D Question Paper Download 2023

The question paper will be provided in a pdf. The exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark. The total time duration of the exam was 2 hours 45 minutes. The candidates can download the question paper for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

HSSC CET Group D Question Paper Overview 2023

The question paper was distributed offline to the candidates in which questions were frame from General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, English, Hindi, History, Current Affairs, Literature, and other related subjects. The candidates can check the important information related to the exam below:

Name of Organization Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Name of the Exam Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group D Total vacancies 13536 Date of Exam 21 October and 22 October 202 Mode of the Exam Offline Number of Questions 100 Marks 95 Official Website hssc.gov.in

Haryana HSSC Group D Exam Pattern

The following topics were covered in the question paper:

Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 15 14.25 General Science 15 14.25 Reasoning 10 9.5 Maths 15 14.25 English 10 9.5 Hindi 10 9.5 Haryana GK 25 23.75 Total 100 95

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the Common Eligibility Test and Socio-Economic criteria. 94% weightage is given to the online exam and the remaining 5% to Socio-Economic criteria.

HSSC CET Group D Question Paper 2023: How to download?

The HSSC CET Group D question paper is usually released a few days after the exam. Candidates can download the question paper from the official website of HSSC. To download HSSC CET Group D Question Paper 2023, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.hssc.gov.in/ HSSC.

Step 2: Click on the "Examinations" tab available on the home page.

Step 3: Select "HSSC CET Group D" from the exam list.

Step 4: After this, click on the "Previous Year Question Papers" link.

Step 5: Select the year for which you want to download the question paper.

Step 6:Click on the download button to download the question paper in PDF format.