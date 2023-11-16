Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 for both male and female candidates will be released in December 2023 at ssc.nic.in. In the meantime, you can check the Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023 here for all categories.

Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the Delhi Police Constable 2023 Exam in full swing. The exam commenced on November 14 and will conclude on December 03. Test takers can expect the release of result by the end of December 2023. Nevertheless, there is no official announcement has been made by the commission regarding the precise release date of Delhi Police Constable result.

In conjunction with the result, the commission will also issue the category-wise Delhi Police Constable cut off for both male and female candidates. These cut off marks represent the minimum marks candidates need to secure to qualify for the exam and proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. To give you a basic idea about the cut off marks, here we have mentioned the Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023. Through this, candidates who are yet to appear for the exam can come up with a new strategy to score equivalent or more than the expected cut off marks for Delhi Police Exam.

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission releases cut off marks after the conclusion of the exam. It will be released along with the result in the PDF format. The Delhi Police Constable Cutoff 2023 is expected to be released in December 2023 on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. We will notify you once the commission publishes Delhi Police Constable cutoff marks on its website. So, stay tuned!

Delhi Police Constable Cutoff Overview

SSC is conducting the Delhi Police Constable exam for 7547 vacancies from November 14 to December 03. This exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Constable (Executive) posts in Delhi Police. Those who score equivalent or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test.

Delhi Police Constable Executive Exam 2023 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Post Name Constable Executive Vacancy 7547 Exam Date November 14 to December 03 Selection Process CBT PET/PST MT Official website Ssc.nic.in and delhipolice.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023

Based on the feedback of the candidates who have appeared in the exam and the difficulty level of the paper, we have compiled the expected Delhi Police Constable Cutoff marks here. It is important to note that these are tentative marks and the official cutoff might vary. Check out the category-wise Delhi Police Constable Expected Cutoff for male and female candidates below.

Delhi Police Constable Expected Cutoff 2023 for Male

The expected cut off marks for Delhi Police Exam for male candidates to range between 75 to 37 for all categories. Check out the category-wise cut off marks below.

Delhi Police Expected Cutoff Marks for Male Candidates Category Cut Off Marks UR 68-73 OBC 65-70 OH 37-42 ST 55-60 SC 60-65 EWS 65-70

Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023 for Female

The expected cut off for the General category in the Delhi Police exam is estimated to range between 68 to 73, while the cut off marks for the OBC category will range from 65 to 70.

Delhi Police Expected Cutoff Marks for Female Candidates Category Cut off marks UR 68-73 OBC 65-70 OH 37-42 ST 55-60 SC 60-65 EWS 65-70

How to Check Delhi Police Constable 2023 Cutoff?

Candidates can access the Delhi Police Cutoff marks from the official website of SSC. Mentioned below are the steps to download Delhi Police Cutoff PDF without any hassle.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Factors Affecting the Delhi Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2023

There are various factors that affect Delhi Police Cut Off marks. Aspirants must know these factors to prepare for the exam effectively. Listed below are some of the factors affecting the DP Constable Cut Off.