Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Expected Date, Response Sheet Link on ssc.nic.in

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 will be released by SSC at ssc.nic.in after the conclusion of the exam. The authorities are expected to release the Delhi Police Answer Key in the first week of December 2023. Once released, candidates who took the Delhi Police Constable Executive exam can check and download the response sheet PDF from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission began conducting the Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam from November 14 onwards in four shifts. It will continue till December 03. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can download and get all the details regarding the Delhi Police Constable answer key here. Downloading the response sheet will aid them in calculating their approximate score and preparing for the next stage of the selection process.

Know everything about Delhi Police Constable 2023 answer key including release date, download link and steps to challenge the response sheet here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023

The Staff Selection Commission will release the Delhi Police Answer Key in the first week of December 2023. It is released to help candidates in analyzing the correct responses to each question, thus, giving them a basic idea of their probable score in the exam.

The commission will soon activate the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key download link on its official website. You can bookmark this page as we will notify you once the commission issues the Delhi Police response sheet PDF on its website.

What is the Expected Release Date of Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023?

Usually, the Staff Selection Commission releases the Delhi Police Constable answer key 3 to 4 days from the last exam date. Hence, candidates can expect the answer key to be released in the first week of December 2023. Tabulated below is the complete exam schedule of the Delhi Police Constable exam.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 Important Dates Events Important Dates Notification released on 01 September Online application starts from 01 September Last date to apply online 30 September Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Release date 04 November CBT exam date 14 November to 03 December SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 Date 1st week of December 2023 (Tentative)

How to Download Delhi Police Answer Key 2023?

Downloading and checking the Delhi Police Constable answer key is essential for candidates to know their probable score. Here’s a step-by-step process to download Delhi Police answer key PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Download Link on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Your answer key for Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download it and calculate your tentative score. If you have scored more than the minimum qualifying marks, start preparing for the physical efficiency test.

How to Calculate Marks With Delhi Police Constable Answer Key?

Candidates can check the table given below to understand the SSC Delhi Police 2023 marking scheme.