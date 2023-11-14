Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis November 14 2023: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Questions Asked

Delhi Police exam analysis 2023 for each shift will be available here. The Staff Selection Commission started conducting the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 from November 14 onwards and it will continue till December 03. Candidates can follow this page to know the Delhi Police Constable exam analysis 2023.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: The first shift of SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 is over and here's the detailed section-wise exam analysis of the same. It will be held from November 14 to December 03 in 4 shifts. Prospective candidates who are planning to appear for the upcoming shifts and compete for 7,547 Constable Executive vacancies must go through the Delhi Police Constable Today exam analysis. It will give them a basic idea about the types of questions asked, important topics, difficulty level etc which will increase their chances of acing the exam. Check out the detailed Delhi Police Exam Analysis 2023 for the shift 1 exam held on November 14, 2023, across the country.

Delhi Police Exam Analysis 2023

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 14 November 2023 is out. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam must refer to the Delhi Police exam analysis for an enhanced understanding of the exam. According to the latest exam pattern, the exam is divided into four sections: General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Aspirants should check out the section-wise Delhi Police exam analysis to get a basic idea of how to approach the exam.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the overall difficulty level was easy to moderate, and the number of good attempts can range between 67 to 77. Check out the good attempts and difficulty level of all the sections included in the Delhi Police Exam 2023 below.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 14 November 2023 Subject Delhi Police Exam Good Attempts Delhi Police Constable Exam Difficulty Level Reasoning 19-21 Easy General Knowledge 33-35 Easy Numerical Ability 7-8 Easy to Moderate Computer Awareness 8-10 Easy Total 67-77 Easy to Moderate

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Numerical Ability

Based on the aspirants feedback, we have tabulated the Delhi Police Constable Numerical Ability Analysis 2023 below.

Topics Number of Questions Asked Time & Work 1 CI and SI 1-2 Discount 1 Percentage 1 Profit and Loss 4-5 2D and 3D 2

Delhi Police Analysis 2023 Computer Awareness

A total of 25 questions were asked from this section and the number of good attempts are 08 to 10. Check out the Delhi Police exam analysis 2023 for Computer Awareness below.

Topics Number of Questions Asked Shortcut Keys 3-4 Email 1 Internet 1 Protocol 1 MS Word 4 MS Excel 3-4

Delhi Police Constable Reasoning Exam Analysis 2023

This section is considered one of the easiest and less time-consuming. A total of 25 questions were asked from this section, and the overall difficulty level was easy. Mentioned below are some of the questions that were asked in the Delhi Police Constable exam held on November 14.

Question 1: 7, 10, 8, 11, 9, 12, ?

Question 2: ELFA, GLHA, ILJA, ______, MLNA

Delhi Police Constable Paper Analysis 2023 General Knowledge

General Awareness section comprises straightforward questions which can easily be attempted by the candidates. The majority questions were asked from static GK and some of these questions are listed below.