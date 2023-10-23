SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Release Date, Check Exam Date

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 in the first week of November 2023. It will be released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The direct link to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card will be shared in the article below once it's released.

The Staff Selection Commission releases admit cards for each stage separately. As SSC Delhi Police Exam is scheduled from 14 November to 05 December, therefore, Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released in the first week of November 2023. Successfully registered candidates can download their hall tickets by entering the registration number and date of birth. The SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card is an important document that must be carried to the examination hall. Without it, applicants will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or take the exam. Read on to know everything about Delhi Police Constable Hall Ticket and also find the region-wise application status links here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam to fill 7547 vacancies for the post of Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police from 14 November to 05 December. The admit card for the same is likely to be released in the first week of November 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

It is important to note that the commission will not send admit cards via post. Therefore, aspirants should bookmark this page as we will provide all the latest updates regarding SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Date

The SSC CPO admit card is issued approximately 4 to 5 days before the candidate's scheduled exam date. Candidates can check the SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 release date along with other important dates in the table below.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Release Date Notification Release Date 1 September 2023 Application Status Last week of October 2023 SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Date 1st week of November 2023 Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2023 14 November to 05 December 2023

Delhi Police Constable Application Status 2023 Links

Before issuing the Delhi Police Constable hall tickets, the commission will issue the application status. It will be released for all 9 regions on their respective regional website. Successfully registered applicants can check the application status via the direct Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Application Status link tabulated below.

Delhi Police Constable Application Status 2023 Region Names Zonal Websites Application Status Western Region www.sscwr.net - MP Sub-Region www.sscmpr.org - Central Region www.ssc-cr.org - North Western Region www.sscnwr.org - Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in - Eastern Region www.sscer.org - North Region https://sscnr.nic.in/newlook/site/index.html - KKR Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in - North Eastern Region www.sscner.org.in -

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Link

SSC has announced that the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 will be conducted on 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, 30th November 2023, and 1st, 4th, 5th December 2023. It will be held in three shifts across the country. The Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 will be released ten days before the exam date. The direct link to download Delhi Police Constable hall ticket will also be provided here for all regions.

How to Download Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023?

The admit card for SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam can be downloaded by the one who has successfully registered themselves. The candidates need to follow the steps provided below to download SSC Delhi Police Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: You will find the link to access the DP Constable Admit Card on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration ID and password that has been created for the Delhi Police Constable application process.

Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of Delhi Police Constable admit card 2023 for future reference.

How to Resolve Discrepancies in Delhi Police 2023 Admit Card?

The admit card must contain accurate information about the candidates such as name, date of birth, category, exam venue details etc. However, if there's any discrepancy, the candidates must contact the exam conducting authorities immediately to avoid any problems on the exam date.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2023

Candidates who aspire to become Constable Executive in Delhi Police must know SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2023 to prepare for the exam effectively. Take a look at the important dates for SSC Delhi Police exam in the table below.