Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at SSC MPR, NER, WR, CR, and NWR

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to download DP Constable Call Letter for SSC MPR, NER, WR, CR, and NWR and the application status on SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC ER, and SSC KKR.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2023: On 6 Nov, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) uploaded the admit card and application status for the Tier 1 Constable Exam. Those who have applied under this region can download the SSC MPR Admit Card from sscmpr.org.

Delhi Police Constable Exam, which is scheduled to be held from 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 29th, 30th November, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd December 2023. The admit card can be downloaded from the official websites of SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC CR, and NWR Regions for candidates whose applications have been accepted at sscner.org.in, sscwr.net, ssc-cr.org and sscnwr.org respectively. You can find the direct link to download the DP Constable Admit Card in the article below.

SSC has also made available the application status for the aforementioned exam on SSC NR, SSC NWR, SSC CR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC WR, and SSC NER. Candidates who have submitted their applications can check whether their applications have been accepted or not.

Direct Link to SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

You can access the region-wise direct links to download the call letter from the official regional websites of the commission in the table below. Admit cards for candidates who have applied for ER, KKR, SR, and NR will also be available shortly.

How to Download DP Constable Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go the official region website of SSC for which you have applied. For example at sscnwr.org or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Click on DP Constable Admit Card Link given on the homepage ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2023 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 14/11/2023 TO 03/12/2023’

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password that has been created for the Delhi Police Constable application process.

Step 4: Download your hall ticket and check all the important details

Step 5: Take a Xerox copy and carry it to the exam centre

Details Mentioned on DP Constable Admit Card 2023

The following details are mentioned in the Delhi Police Call Letter

Name of the Candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Father’s/Mother’s Name

Category

Exam Date

Exam Time

Exam Centre Details

Photograph and Signature of the Candidate

Exam Day Instructions

There will be 100 multiple-choice questions on Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge/Current Affairs

Numerical Ability, Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. The total marks for the exam are 100. The candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the test.