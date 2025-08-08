Openai Launches GPT-5: Check Release Date, Key Features, and Comparison With Other AI Models

GPT-5 was officially launched by OpenAI on August 7, 2025, making it available to all ChatGPT users, including Free plan users for the first time. The launch involved access by Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users, with enterprise access (ChatGPT Edu and Enterprise) within a week of availability.
What’s New Compared to GPT-4?
|
Feature
|
GPT-4
|
GPT-5 (New)
|
Reasoning depth
|
College-level responses
|
PhD-level expertise on any subject
|
Hallucination rate
|
Higher
|
Significantly reduced; safe completions
|
Model routing
|
Manual selection
|
Automatic with smart router
|
Tool integration
|
Separate modules
|
Unified in one interface
|
Personalities
|
Not available
|
Four selectable personalities
|
API variants
|
Standard and Turbo
|
Regular, mini, nano, with four reasoning levels
|
Context window
|
~128,000 tokens
|
Up to 272,000 tokens
GPT-5: Key Features
Unified Model Architecture
-
Smart Model Routing: GPT-5 combines the o-series reasoning capabilities of OpenAI with the rapid response times of earlier GPT models by employing a real-time router to select the optimal model automatically depending on user queries and task complexity. The user no longer has to specify model settings manually.
Advanced Reasoning and Context
-
PhD-Level Competence: OpenAI asserts GPT-5 provides responses with competence at the level of a PhD recipient, providing in-depth subject-matter thought and organized thought processes for simple questions as well as extremely demanding tasks.
-
Fewer Hallucinations: GPT-5 displays much fewer "hallucinations" (made-up responses), due to a new method known as "safe completions." Rather than refusing dangerous queries, the model delivers high-level responses in safe confines, specifying limitations and refraining from unfounded assertions.
-
Long Context Windows: Allows up to 272,000 input tokens and 128,000 output tokens, making it capable of processing extremely long documents and workloads.
Improved Developer Tools
-
Agentic Task Execution: GPT-5 is particularly good at performing intricate, multi-step "agentic" tasks end-to-end, such as software writing ("vibe coding") from brief prompts, interoperating with chains of tools and APIs, and operating across languages. It surpasses predecessors on coding and tool task benchmarks, performing particularly well in design and development use cases.
-
Verbosity Controls: Developers are able to now specify a verbosity parameter—low, medium, or high—offering exact control over the size and depth of responses.
Wide Accessibility and Integration
-
API Variants: Three versions for developers—GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, and GPT-5-nano—are made available, trading off performance, expense, and latency for various requirements.
-
Microsoft Integration: Microsoft platforms such as 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry have integrated GPT-5, spreading advanced AI features across productivity and coding software for consumers and businesses.
-
All-in-One Creative Tools: GPT-5 now natively supports OpenAI’s major tools, including web browsing, image generation, voice features, and creative design canvas, inside one unified interface.
Safety and Reliability Enhancements
-
Comprehensive Security Testing: The model underwent 5,000 hours of safety review by OpenAI’s AI Red Team, yielding the strongest safety profile among OpenAI models so far, effective at resisting attacks like malware generation and fraud automation.
-
Transparent Limit Management: Upon usage limit being hit, users are automatically switched to GPT-5 mini, allowing uninterrupted access and stability even during high loads.
New User Experiences
-
Selectable Personalities: Four pre-defined personalities for ChatGPT are selectable by users: cynic, robot, listener, and nerd, that make interactions more natural and context-relevant conversation styles.
-
Human-Like Interaction: Responses are defined as more "human" and natural, providing the feel of communicating with a team of experts for everyday and professional work
How to Use GPT-5
GPT-5 is available directly through ChatGPT, plus via API access and Microsoft platforms:
-
ChatGPT Web/App: Choose GPT-5 in the model picker for free, Plus, Pro, or Team tiers.
-
Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry: Enterprise users gain GPT-5 integration for document generation, coding, analysis, and agentic workflows.
-
API Access: Developers use GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, or GPT-5-nano endpoints tuned for different latency/cost tradeoffs.
-
Coding Environments: Use GPT-5 with IDE plugins (like VS Code), Codex CLI, or GitHub Copilot to scaffold apps, automate code tasks, and preview outputs live.
-
Creative Interface: All OpenAI tools—browsing, image, voice, and canvas—are unified in the ChatGPT window.
-
Non-Developers: ChatGPT’s in-browser canvas lets users generate and test apps/templates without any setup.
Claude 4 vs GPT-5
|
Aspect
|
Claude 4 (Opus/Sonnet)
|
GPT-5
|
Release Date
|
May 22, 2025
|
August 7, 2025
|
Context Window
|
200,000 tokens
|
272,000 tokens (input), 128,000 (output)
|
Coding Ability
|
Opus: enterprise-grade code agents; Sonnet: reliable general coding
|
Automatic code scaffolding, multi-language support, "vibe coding"
|
Agentic Workflows
|
Opus: sustained hours-long projects, multi-step tools
|
Full end-to-end agentic tasks, automatic tool chaining
|
Reasoning
|
Advanced, hybrid step-by-step; transparent summaries
|
PhD-level expertise, automatic routing for depth/speed
|
Safety & Alignment
|
System cards, independent audits, strict AI Safety levels (Opus: 3; Sonnet: 2)
|
5,000+ hours Red Team evaluation, robust to attacks/fraud
|
Accessibility
|
Free for Sonnet; Opus via AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, Amazon Bedrock
|
Available in ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, Team, API, Microsoft Copilot
Gemini 2.0 vs GPT-5
|
Aspect
|
Gemini 2.0
|
GPT-5
|
Release Date
|
Gemini 2.0 Pro: February 5, 2025
|
August 7, 2025
|
Context Window
|
2,000,000 tokens (Pro Experimental), multimodal API
|
272,000 tokens (input), 128,000 tokens (output)
|
Coding Ability
|
"Jules" AI agent, full-stack demos, excellent debugging
|
Full codebase builds from prompts, "vibe coding", live preview
|
Agentic Workflows
|
Deep Research, transparent "Flash Thinking", multi-modal planning
|
End-to-end agentic tasks, chain-of-tool use
|
Reasoning
|
“Flash Thinking” for structured problem decomposition
|
PhD-level, automatic depth/speed routing
|
Multimodal Features
|
Audio, image, video, native speech, API integration
|
Full OpenAI tool suite: browse, image, voice, canvas
|
Free Access
|
Gemini Pro offers free tier with limits
|
GPT-5 available free for ChatGPT users post-launch
GPT-5 represents a leap in context, reasoning, agentic workflows, and unified accessibility for users and developers. When compared:
-
Claude 4 Opus/Sonnet: excels at coding agents and continuous workflows, with free access and strict alignment.
-
Gemini 2.0: offers enormous context, stellar multimodal features, and deep planning—especially attractive for large-scale projects and research.
-
GPT-5: stands out for depth of reasoning, developer tooling, security, automatic routing, and seamless integration across OpenAI and Microsoft, with flexible API options and rich creative features for all users.
Each model has strengths: choose based on context size needs, coding autonomy, multimodal requirements, reasoning depth, and accessibility priorities.
