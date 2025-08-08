UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Openai Launches GPT-5: Check Release Date, Key Features, and Comparison With Other AI Models

OpenAI has launched GPT-5, a major upgrade available for all ChatGPT users, including Free plan users. It features PhD-level reasoning, a significantly reduced hallucination rate, and a massive 272,000-token context window. GPT-5 excels at complex "agentic" tasks and unifies all of OpenAI's tools into a single, intuitive interface, making it a powerful and accessible model for a wide range of users.

ByKirti Sharma
Aug 8, 2025, 12:47 IST
GPT-5 Launch: Check Launch Date, Key Features, and Comparison With Other AI Models

GPT-5 was officially launched by OpenAI on August 7, 2025, making it available to all ChatGPT users, including Free plan users for the first time. The launch involved access by Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users, with enterprise access (ChatGPT Edu and Enterprise) within a week of availability.

What’s New Compared to GPT-4?

Feature

GPT-4

GPT-5 (New)

Reasoning depth

College-level responses

PhD-level expertise on any subject

Hallucination rate

Higher

Significantly reduced; safe completions

Model routing

Manual selection

Automatic with smart router

Tool integration

Separate modules

Unified in one interface

Personalities

Not available

Four selectable personalities

API variants

Standard and Turbo

Regular, mini, nano, with four reasoning levels

Context window

~128,000 tokens

Up to 272,000 tokens

GPT-5: Key Features

Unified Model Architecture

  • Smart Model Routing: GPT-5 combines the o-series reasoning capabilities of OpenAI with the rapid response times of earlier GPT models by employing a real-time router to select the optimal model automatically depending on user queries and task complexity. The user no longer has to specify model settings manually.

Advanced Reasoning and Context

  • PhD-Level Competence: OpenAI asserts GPT-5 provides responses with competence at the level of a PhD recipient, providing in-depth subject-matter thought and organized thought processes for simple questions as well as extremely demanding tasks.

  • Fewer Hallucinations: GPT-5 displays much fewer "hallucinations" (made-up responses), due to a new method known as "safe completions." Rather than refusing dangerous queries, the model delivers high-level responses in safe confines, specifying limitations and refraining from unfounded assertions.

  • Long Context Windows: Allows up to 272,000 input tokens and 128,000 output tokens, making it capable of processing extremely long documents and workloads.

Improved Developer Tools

  • Agentic Task Execution: GPT-5 is particularly good at performing intricate, multi-step "agentic" tasks end-to-end, such as software writing ("vibe coding") from brief prompts, interoperating with chains of tools and APIs, and operating across languages. It surpasses predecessors on coding and tool task benchmarks, performing particularly well in design and development use cases.

  • Verbosity Controls: Developers are able to now specify a verbosity parameter—low, medium, or high—offering exact control over the size and depth of responses.

Wide Accessibility and Integration

  • API Variants: Three versions for developers—GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, and GPT-5-nano—are made available, trading off performance, expense, and latency for various requirements.

  • Microsoft Integration: Microsoft platforms such as 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry have integrated GPT-5, spreading advanced AI features across productivity and coding software for consumers and businesses.

  • All-in-One Creative Tools: GPT-5 now natively supports OpenAI’s major tools, including web browsing, image generation, voice features, and creative design canvas, inside one unified interface.

Safety and Reliability Enhancements

  • Comprehensive Security Testing: The model underwent 5,000 hours of safety review by OpenAI’s AI Red Team, yielding the strongest safety profile among OpenAI models so far, effective at resisting attacks like malware generation and fraud automation.

  • Transparent Limit Management: Upon usage limit being hit, users are automatically switched to GPT-5 mini, allowing uninterrupted access and stability even during high loads.

New User Experiences

  • Selectable Personalities: Four pre-defined personalities for ChatGPT are selectable by users: cynic, robot, listener, and nerd, that make interactions more natural and context-relevant conversation styles.

  • Human-Like Interaction: Responses are defined as more "human" and natural, providing the feel of communicating with a team of experts for everyday and professional work

How to Use GPT-5

GPT-5 is available directly through ChatGPT, plus via API access and Microsoft platforms:

  • ChatGPT Web/App: Choose GPT-5 in the model picker for free, Plus, Pro, or Team tiers.

  • Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry: Enterprise users gain GPT-5 integration for document generation, coding, analysis, and agentic workflows.

  • API Access: Developers use GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, or GPT-5-nano endpoints tuned for different latency/cost tradeoffs.

  • Coding Environments: Use GPT-5 with IDE plugins (like VS Code), Codex CLI, or GitHub Copilot to scaffold apps, automate code tasks, and preview outputs live.

  • Creative Interface: All OpenAI tools—browsing, image, voice, and canvas—are unified in the ChatGPT window.

  • Non-Developers: ChatGPT’s in-browser canvas lets users generate and test apps/templates without any setup.

Claude 4 vs GPT-5

Aspect

Claude 4 (Opus/Sonnet)

GPT-5

Release Date

May 22, 2025

August 7, 2025

Context Window

200,000 tokens

272,000 tokens (input), 128,000 (output)

Coding Ability

Opus: enterprise-grade code agents; Sonnet: reliable general coding

Automatic code scaffolding, multi-language support, "vibe coding"

Agentic Workflows

Opus: sustained hours-long projects, multi-step tools

Full end-to-end agentic tasks, automatic tool chaining

Reasoning

Advanced, hybrid step-by-step; transparent summaries

PhD-level expertise, automatic routing for depth/speed

Safety & Alignment

System cards, independent audits, strict AI Safety levels (Opus: 3; Sonnet: 2)

5,000+ hours Red Team evaluation, robust to attacks/fraud

Accessibility

Free for Sonnet; Opus via AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, Amazon Bedrock

Available in ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, Team, API, Microsoft Copilot

Gemini 2.0 vs GPT-5

Aspect

Gemini 2.0

GPT-5

Release Date

Gemini 2.0 Pro: February 5, 2025

August 7, 2025

Context Window

2,000,000 tokens (Pro Experimental), multimodal API

272,000 tokens (input), 128,000 tokens (output)

Coding Ability

"Jules" AI agent, full-stack demos, excellent debugging

Full codebase builds from prompts, "vibe coding", live preview

Agentic Workflows

Deep Research, transparent "Flash Thinking", multi-modal planning

End-to-end agentic tasks, chain-of-tool use

Reasoning

“Flash Thinking” for structured problem decomposition

PhD-level, automatic depth/speed routing

Multimodal Features

Audio, image, video, native speech, API integration

Full OpenAI tool suite: browse, image, voice, canvas

Free Access

Gemini Pro offers free tier with limits

GPT-5 available free for ChatGPT users post-launch

GPT-5 represents a leap in context, reasoning, agentic workflows, and unified accessibility for users and developers. When compared:

  • Claude 4 Opus/Sonnet: excels at coding agents and continuous workflows, with free access and strict alignment.

  • Gemini 2.0: offers enormous context, stellar multimodal features, and deep planning—especially attractive for large-scale projects and research.

  • GPT-5: stands out for depth of reasoning, developer tooling, security, automatic routing, and seamless integration across OpenAI and Microsoft, with flexible API options and rich creative features for all users.

Each model has strengths: choose based on context size needs, coding autonomy, multimodal requirements, reasoning depth, and accessibility priorities.

