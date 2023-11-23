Sam Altman made his way back to OpenAI on 22 November 2023 after the company struggled to find his replacement for 5 days. Altman's rehiring comes as a surprise to many, given the circumstances of his departure.
However, it is clear that the board believes that Altman is the best person to lead OpenAI into the future. Altman is a respected figure in the field of artificial intelligence, and he has a deep understanding of OpenAI's mission.
We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.
We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023
Key Highlights:
- The company terminated Sam Altman's employment due to a communication breakdown between him and the board of directors.
- Following his departure from OpenAI, Altman was swiftly recruited by Microsoft to head its AI research team.
- In an unexpected turn of events, Sam Altman was reinstated as OpenAI's CEO on November 22, 2023.
OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman was fired from his position on 17 November, 2023 and it has been a shock for everyone as he has been a leading figure in the world of AI. According to OpenAI’s blog, the reason to fire Sam was not quite clear. The company only mentioned that there had been a “breakdown in communication” between Altman and the board of directors.
READ| CEO of OpenAI Fired: Know the Reason Why Sam Altman Was Removed From His Position
Following the event, he was hired by Microsoft to work on the company's AI research team. He was hired along with Greg Brockman who is a seasoned technologist. He has been a driving force behind OpenAI's technical trajectory.
Microsoft's strategic acquisition of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman marked a pivotal shift in the company's AI strategy. This move was made to bring together two of the industry's most esteemed figures under the Microsoft banner.
READ| Microsoft Makes Power Move, Hires OpenAI Ex-CEO Sam Altman to Lead AI Research Team
Here is a timeline of all the events that led Sam Altman to return to OpenAI:
November 17, 2023
- OpenAI decided to remove Sam Altman from his position of CEO following lack of communication from the CEO’s end.
- OpenAI president Greg Brockman resigns in protest of Altman's firing.
- Company appoints Mira Murati as the new CEO.
- The news of Altman's ouster sends shockwaves through the tech industry and sparks widespread criticism of the board's decision.
Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.
Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out.
We too are still trying to figure out exactly… — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023
OpenAI announces leadership transition https://t.co/fFYDLwGXQz — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 17, 2023
November 19, 2023:
- OpenAI appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as its interim CEO, replacing Mira Murati just two days after appointing her to the role.
- Shear confirmed the move in a post on X early the following morning.
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces that the company has hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, along with several other recently departed OpenAI employees, to lead a new artificial intelligence department.
Today I got a call inviting me to consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to become the interim CEO of @OpenAI. After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted. I had recently resigned from my role as CEO of Twitch due to the birth of my… — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 20, 2023
I’m super excited to have you join as CEO of this new group, Sam, setting a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios,… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023
November 20, 2023
- Nearly all 800 employees at OpenAI sign a letter demanding the resignation of the company's board and the reinstatement of Sam Altman as CEO.
- The employees threaten to resign and join Microsoft's new AI department if their demands are not met.
- Among the signatories are OpenAI board member Ilya Sutskever and former CEO Mira Murati.
- According to the New York Times the letter criticises the board's decision to fire Altman, stating, "Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAl. We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees. We, the undersigned, may choose to resign from OpenAI and join the newly announced Microsoft subsidiary run by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAl Employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join. We will take this step imminently, unless all current board members resign, and the board appoints two new lead independent directors, such as BretTaylor and Will Hurd, and reinstates Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.”
Source: The New York Times
November 21, 2023
- Sam Altman has reached an agreement in principle to return as CEO of OpenAI.
- The company's board of directors will be reconfigured to include former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo.
- Altman's return appears to have involved input from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company made a $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier this year.
- OpenAI and Altman are continuing to determine the exact terms of his reinstatement.
- Microsoft's Nadella applauds the agreement, stating that it is "a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance."
We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.
We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023
i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023