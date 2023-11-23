Sam Altman made his way back to OpenAI on 22 November 2023 after the company struggled to find his replacement for 5 days. Altman's rehiring comes as a surprise to many, given the circumstances of his departure.

However, it is clear that the board believes that Altman is the best person to lead OpenAI into the future. Altman is a respected figure in the field of artificial intelligence, and he has a deep understanding of OpenAI's mission.