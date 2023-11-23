Quick Links

Sam Altman Reinstated as OpenAI’s CEO: Here Is the Summary of the Events

In a dramatic turn of events, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI, just days after being abruptly fired by the company's board of directors. This rollercoaster of events has sent shockwaves through the tech industry and highlights the complex dynamics of governance in a rapidly evolving field like artificial intelligence.

Nikhil Batra
By Nikhil Batra
Nov 23, 2023, 16:22 IST
Sam Altman's Reinstatement as OpenAI CEO Saves the Company from Crisis
Sam Altman's Reinstatement as OpenAI CEO Saves the Company from Crisis

Sam Altman made his way back to OpenAI on 22 November 2023 after the company struggled to find his replacement for 5 days. Altman's rehiring comes as a surprise to many, given the circumstances of his departure. 

However, it is clear that the board believes that Altman is the best person to lead OpenAI into the future. Altman is a respected figure in the field of artificial intelligence, and he has a deep understanding of OpenAI's mission.

Following the event, he was hired by Microsoft to work on the company's AI research team. He was hired along with Greg Brockman who is a seasoned technologist. He has been a driving force behind OpenAI's technical trajectory. 

Microsoft's strategic acquisition of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman marked a pivotal shift in the company's AI strategy. This move was made to bring together two of the industry's most esteemed figures under the Microsoft banner. 

Here is a timeline of all the events that led Sam Altman to return to OpenAI: 

November 17, 2023

  • OpenAI decided to remove Sam Altman from his position of CEO following lack of communication from the CEO’s end.
  • OpenAI president Greg Brockman resigns in protest of Altman's firing.
  • Company appoints Mira Murati as the new CEO. 
  • The news of Altman's ouster sends shockwaves through the tech industry and sparks widespread criticism of the board's decision.

November 19, 2023: 

  • OpenAI appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as its interim CEO, replacing Mira Murati just two days after appointing her to the role.
  • Shear confirmed the move in a post on X early the following morning.
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces that the company has hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, along with several other recently departed OpenAI employees, to lead a new artificial intelligence department.

November 20, 2023

  • Nearly all 800 employees at OpenAI sign a letter demanding the resignation of the company's board and the reinstatement of Sam Altman as CEO.
  • The employees threaten to resign and join Microsoft's new AI department if their demands are not met.
  • Among the signatories are OpenAI board member Ilya Sutskever and former CEO Mira Murati.
  • According to the New York Times the letter criticises the board's decision to fire Altman, stating, "Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAl. We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees. We, the undersigned, may choose to resign from OpenAI and join the newly announced Microsoft subsidiary run by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAl Employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join. We will take this step imminently, unless all current board members resign, and the board appoints two new lead independent directors, such as BretTaylor and Will Hurd, and reinstates Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.”

Source: The New York Times

November 21, 2023

  • Sam Altman has reached an agreement in principle to return as CEO of OpenAI.
  • The company's board of directors will be reconfigured to include former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo.
  • Altman's return appears to have involved input from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company made a $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier this year.
  • OpenAI and Altman are continuing to determine the exact terms of his reinstatement.
  • Microsoft's Nadella applauds the agreement, stating that it is "a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance."

