What Moon Phase Will You See Tonight in the U.S? Check Here!

As sky-watchers throughout the U.S. look up tonight, many wonder, What phase is the Moon in right now? If you look at the sky with a telescope or just enjoy the night sky with your eyes, knowing the current phase can elevate the experience. NASA's Daily Moon Guide and interactive tools have opened the door for accurate, real-time lunar information, including phase, visibility, and how to observe the Moon. Each night reveals a different face of the Moon from Oceanus Procellarum to Mare Fecunditatis. So what will the Moon look like tonight? Let's detail it using the latest NASA information and see what you can expect to see this evening.
What Is the Moon Phase Tonight?
According to NASA's interactive Moon map, the Moon phase tonight is Waxing Gibbous at 99% illumination. This means the moon will practically be a full moon and will look almost completely lit when viewed from Earth. We are on Day 15 of the Moon’s 29.5-day orbit cycle and only a day before the Full Moon projected for August 9.
How Can You Observe It?
You don’t need high-end equipment to enjoy the Moon tonight. Whether you're using:
-
Unaided Eyes
-
Binoculars
-
Telescopes
You'll be able to spot lunar features like Mare Imbrium and Oceanus Procellarum. For better clarity, step away from city lights and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness.
What Are the Moon’s Current Stats?
Phase: Waxing Gibbous
Illumination: 99%
Distance from Earth: 238,186 miles
Angular Diameter: 1869.8 arcseconds
Hemisphere Visibility: Northern Hemisphere
What Are Moon Phases and How Do They Happen?
According to NASA, the Moon’s phases are the result of its orbit around Earth, which takes about 29.5 days. As the Moon moves, the amount of sunlight reflecting off its surface, visible from Earth, changes. These visible changes are what we refer to as moon phases.
What Are the 8 Moon Phases?
1. New Moon – Invisible Moon, positioned between Earth and Sun.
2. Waxing Crescent – A thin sliver appears on the right side.
3. First Quarter – Right half is lit.
4. Waxing Gibbous – More than half lit but not full.
5. Full Moon – Entire face illuminated.
6. Waning Gibbous – Light begins to shrink from the right.
7. Last Quarter – Left half is lit.
8. Waning Crescent – A final thin sliver remains on the left.
When Is the Next Full Moon?
The next Full Moon will appear on August 9, 2025. It follows the previous one, which occurred on July 10. So, keep an eye out tomorrow night for a spectacular lunar view!
