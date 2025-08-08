What Moon Phase Will You See Tonight in the U.S? Check Here!

As sky-watchers throughout the U.S. look up tonight, many wonder, What phase is the Moon in right now? If you look at the sky with a telescope or just enjoy the night sky with your eyes, knowing the current phase can elevate the experience. NASA's Daily Moon Guide and interactive tools have opened the door for accurate, real-time lunar information, including phase, visibility, and how to observe the Moon. Each night reveals a different face of the Moon from Oceanus Procellarum to Mare Fecunditatis. So what will the Moon look like tonight? Let's detail it using the latest NASA information and see what you can expect to see this evening.

Check out: Why is the Moon Red Tonight in the U.S.? Check the Science and Reason Behind here!

What Is the Moon Phase Tonight?

According to NASA's interactive Moon map, the Moon phase tonight is Waxing Gibbous at 99% illumination. This means the moon will practically be a full moon and will look almost completely lit when viewed from Earth. We are on Day 15 of the Moon’s 29.5-day orbit cycle and only a day before the Full Moon projected for August 9.