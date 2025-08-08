UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus: The official RBSE Class 9 Maths syllabus for 2025-26 is now available. This PDF outlines curriculum, learning objectives, course structure, and examination patterns, aiding students, educators, and parents in strategizing for a successful academic year.

ByAnisha Mishra
Aug 8, 2025, 11:55 IST
RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025: A thorough understanding of the RBSE Class 9 Maths syllabus is crucial for success in the upcoming annual examinations. It empowers students to pinpoint essential topics, allocate their study time effectively, and craft robust learning strategies.

This article offers the most recent RBSE Class 9 Maths syllabus, featuring comprehensive subject-specific breakdowns. The revised curriculum can be accessed on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students have the option to download the Class 9 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format using the links provided.

RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

To download the complete RBSE Class 9th Maths Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format.

Check: 

RBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 Downlaod PDF

How to Download RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26?

  1. Visit the official website: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. Navigate to the syllabus section: On the left side of the homepage, locate and click on "अनुदेशिका 2020 एवं पाठयक्रम 2023-2024,2024-2025 एवं 2025-2026".

  3. Find your class syllabus: Scroll down the page to find the syllabus for your specific class.

  4. Open and locate your subject: Open the PDF file of the syllabus and find your desired subject.

  5. Download the PDF: Download the RBSE 9th syllabus PDF.

