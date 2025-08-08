UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Releasing Today at bhu.ac.in; Download Status PDF Here

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: BHU will release the UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List today, August 8, 2025 on the official website at bhu.ac.in. Students can check their admission status, cutoff marks, and subject combinations online. Candidates will need to check their status, pay the enrollment fee, and the classes will begin from August 28, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 8, 2025, 15:31 IST
BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List LIVE Updates.
BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List LIVE Updates.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • BHU will release the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List today, August 8, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at bhu.ac.in to check their status.
  • The round 2 list will be released on August 11, followed by round 3 on August 14, 2025 and final round 4 on August 18, 2025.

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List today, August 8, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status online on the official website at bhu.ac.in. The classes will begin from August 28, 2025. 

Students who are seeking admission in undergraduate courses in the university and check their status online. BHU will also release the cutoff marks and subject combinations on the same day, where students will be required to deposit the admission fee immediately to confirm their seat.

BHU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the detailed information about BHU UG Admission 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Board name 

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Event name 

BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List

Official website

bhu.ac.in

Admission website

bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Frequency 

Annual 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Admission Mode

Combined Allotment Program

Admission Exam

CUET UG Exam 2025-26

Release date

August 8, 2025

How to Check BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the BHU UG Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment List on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Admission For Undergraduate Programs (CUET-2025-26)
  3. Admission For Undergraduate Programs (CUET-2025-26)’ tab
  4. You will be redirected to a new page
  5. Click on the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat allotment List Release link
  6. Check the list and download for further need

BHU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following important dates related to BHU UG Admission 2025:

Event

Date

Registration Revised deadline 

August 2, 2025

Correction Window dates

August 4 - 5, 2025

UG Admissions Rounds

August 8-18, 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result

August 8, 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result

August 11, 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result

August 14, 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result

August 18, 2025

Document Verification and Report to allotted college

August 25, 2025

Classes start date

August 28, 2025
LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 8, 2025, 14:17 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: Recognition of Degrees or Certificates

    • Only degrees/certificates recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) are considered equivalent.
    • For distance education, recognition by the Distance Education Council of IGNOU/AIU is required. Such candidates must submit recognition/approval certificates from the IGNOU Distance Education Council.
  • Aug 8, 2025, 13:48 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: 'One Candidate, One Seat' formula

    For the academic session 2025-26, BHU has adopted the 'One Candidate, One Seat' formula in UG admission where interested candidates from across the country can seek admission in BHU. 

  • Aug 8, 2025, 13:21 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: How to Check BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

    Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the BHU UG Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment List on the official website at bhu.ac.in: 

    1. Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in
    2. On the homepage, click on ‘Admission For Undergraduate Programs (CUET-2025-26)
    3. Admission For Undergraduate Programs (CUET-2025-26)’ tab
    4. You will be redirected to a new page
    5. Click on the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat allotment List Release link
    6. Check the list and download for further need
  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:51 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: Application Fee

    Candidates must pay the required non-refundable online registration fee during the registration process as mentioned here:

    Category

    Registration Fee

    UR/OBC-NCL/EWS

    INR 500 

    SC/ST/PwBD

    INR 250
  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:49 IST

    BHU UG Admissions 2025: Important Note for Online Application

    The details mentioned in the NTA application form, including Candidates' Date of Birth, Gender, Category claim (if applicable), and the selection of UG Program, must be in harmony with the BHU Application form. Any mismatch or irregularities will lead to cancellation of the candidature.

  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:47 IST

    BHU UG Admissions 2025: Important Note for Form Correction

    The online form correction facility will be accessible only to the applicants who have successfully completed their registration, including fee payment, within the specified deadline.

  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:37 IST

    BHU 1st Round List 2025: How to contact BHU board officials?

    In case of any errors or discrepancies, the students can reach out to BHU board officials with their queries at admission.help@bhu.ac.in.

  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:35 IST

    BHU 1st Round List 2025: What is the eligibility criteria for BHU UG Admissions 2025?

    Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility for admission in UG programmes:

    • CUET UG Test(s) selected as per BHU Undergraduate Information Bulletin – 2025
    • NTA - CUET (UG) scores achieved for said UG programme of BHU
    • Subjects studied at 10+2 level
    • Percentage of marks at 10+2 level
  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:05 IST

    BHU UG Admissions 2025 Important Official Documents

    Candidate must d familiarize themselves with the NTA CUET Information Bulletin, BHU Undergraduate Information Bulletin (UGIB) -2025 and BHU Combined Allotment Program for Under Graduation Courses [CAP (UG) - 2025] before registering online.

  • Aug 8, 2025, 12:03 IST

    BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: What is the CAP UG Seat Allocation process?

    BHU will follow the Combined Allotment Program – Undergraduate 2025 (CAP-UG 2025) seat allocation process for all undergraduate programs, but Foreign Students.

  • Aug 8, 2025, 11:36 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: List of CUET UG Admission websites

    Candidates can check the following list of websites for their BHU UG Admissions: 

    • cuet.nta.nic.in
    • cuet.nta.nic.in/registration-for-cuetug-2025-is-live
  • Aug 8, 2025, 11:35 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: What is the admission requirement?

    Admissions in BHU UG courses in 2025 are done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate 2025 (CUET - UG - 2025) scores only. The BHU has adopted a Combined Allotment Program for Under Graduation courses [CAP (UG) – 2025] for admissions for academic session 2025-26.

  • Aug 8, 2025, 11:32 IST

    BHU UG Admission 2025: When will BHU release the BHU UG Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment list?

    Banaras Hindu University will release the UG 1st allotment list today, August 8, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status online on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

Also Read: 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

