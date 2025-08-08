BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Releasing Today at bhu.ac.in; Download Status PDF Here

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List today, August 8, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status online on the official website at bhu.ac.in. The classes will begin from August 28, 2025.

Students who are seeking admission in undergraduate courses in the university and check their status online. BHU will also release the cutoff marks and subject combinations on the same day, where students will be required to deposit the admission fee immediately to confirm their seat.

BHU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the detailed information about BHU UG Admission 2025 here:

Overview Details Board name Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Event name BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Official website bhu.ac.in Admission website bhucuet.samarth.edu.in Academic year 2025-26 Frequency Annual Level Undergraduate Admission Mode Combined Allotment Program Admission Exam CUET UG Exam 2025-26 Release date August 8, 2025

How to Check BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the BHU UG Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment List on the official website:

Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admission For Undergraduate Programs (CUET-2025-26) Admission For Undergraduate Programs (CUET-2025-26)’ tab You will be redirected to a new page Click on the BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 Seat allotment List Release link Check the list and download for further need

BHU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following important dates related to BHU UG Admission 2025: