List Of Countries That Will Have To Pay A Bond To Enter the US

The U.S. is now asking some travellers to pay a bond before entering. This rule applies to citizens of countries with high rates of visa overstay. It is designed to ensure visitors leave on time.

This idea is part of a pilot program that will begin on August 20, 2025. Applicants for B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourist) visas from certain countries are required to post a refundable bond. The bond can be $5,000, $10,000, or even $15,000.

How much depends on the consular officer's assessment. If the visitor leaves on time and follows all visa rules, they will be eligible for a refund. If not, the bond is forfeited. This plan revives a Trump-era proposal that was never used before.

What is "Trump's $15,000 visa bonds programme"? It refers to this pilot program that requires bonds of up to $15,000 from travellers of high-risk countries. This article will list which countries are affected and explore how the scheme works.