List Of Countries That Will Have To Pay A Bond To Enter the US

The U.S. is now asking some travellers to pay a bond before entering. This rule applies to citizens of countries with high rates of visa overstay. It is designed to ensure visitors leave on time.
This idea is part of a pilot program that will begin on August 20, 2025. Applicants for B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourist) visas from certain countries are required to post a refundable bond. The bond can be $5,000, $10,000, or even $15,000.
How much depends on the consular officer's assessment. If the visitor leaves on time and follows all visa rules, they will be eligible for a refund. If not, the bond is forfeited. This plan revives a Trump-era proposal that was never used before.
What is "Trump's $15,000 visa bonds programme"? It refers to this pilot program that requires bonds of up to $15,000 from travellers of high-risk countries. This article will list which countries are affected and explore how the scheme works.
List Of Countries That Will Have To PAY A Bond To The US
The U.S. Department of State has designated nationals from certain countries who will be required to post a visa bond. This decision is based on the B1/B2 overstay rates listed in the Department of Homeland Security's FY 2023 Overstay Report.
It follows the guidelines in INA Section 221(g)(3) and the recently issued Temporary Final Rule (TFR), which created the pilot programme. Here's the list:
|
Country
|
Bond Details
|
Malawi
|
Citizens must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 when applying for B-1/B-2 visas starting August 20, 2025. The bond amount is set by the consular officer, based on the applicant's circumstances.
|
Zambia
|
Like Malawians, Zambians face the exact bond requirements under the pilot programme. The pilot runs for one year.
Malawi
Malawi is one of the first two countries in the pilot. The U.S. State Department chose it due to a high overstay rate—approximately 14% in fiscal year 2023. Nationals applying for tourist or business visas must post a bond via the Treasury's Pay.gov using Form I-352. The bond is refundable if they leave on time.
Zambia
Zambia also ranks high for visa overstays, with an estimated 10% in FY 2023. Like Malawi, Zambian applicants for B-1/B-2 visas are required to pay a bond of up to $15,000, as determined by the consular officer. Visa issuance is dependent on posting the bond and complying with entry/exit rules.
What is Trump's $15,000 Visa Bonds Programme?
The Trump-era $15,000 visa bond programme is a 12-month pilot, starting August 20, 2025, targeting B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visa applicants from countries with high rates of overstay or weak vetting systems.
Under this pilot, consular officers may require bonds of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, with a default requirement of at least $10,000.
If applicants follow visa rules and exit the U.S. on time, the bond is refunded; if they overstay, the money is forfeited.
The pilot revives an earlier Trump administration proposal from 2020 that was unable to be implemented due to the pandemic. It aims to enhance compliance and deter overstays, part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation