Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam: Most Repetitive GK Questions with Answers

Delhi Police Constable GK Questions: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam from 18 December to 6 January 2026. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 7565 Constable vacancies. It is one of the most awaited exams for candidates who aspire to join Delhi Police force as Constables. Over 27.25 lakh have registered for the exam and will compete for 7565 vacancies. This indicates competition will be fierce and a proper preparation strategy with best study materials is essential to crack the exam. So, to aid you in your preparation, we have mentioned most important SSC Delhi Police Constable GK Questions and Answers. General Knowledge is one of the most important and high-weightage sections in Delhi Police exam. The commission often repeats questions from the previous year papers. Here, we have compiled a list of Delhi Police Constable GK Questions with Answers which were frequently repeated over the years and can be asked this year too!

SSC Delhi Police Constable Most Repetitive GK Questions Based on Delhi Police Constable Syllabus and previous year question papers, we have observed that the commission frequently repeats questions from General Knowledge section or asks questions based on similar topics. To outperform in the exam, you must solve SSC GK Questions for Delhi Police Constable exams that are likely to be asked this year too. Also, check: Delhi Police Constable Salary Delhi Police Constable GK Questions Here are the top Delhi Police GK Questions and Answers that must attempt regularly to fetch maximum marks from this section. Question 1: Which of the following Articles of the Constitution of India talks about equality before law or equal protection of the laws? 1. Article 23 2. Article 14 3. Article 21 4. Article 17 Answer: 2. Article 14

Question 2: In India, who is regarded as the father of modern dance? 1. Vempati Chinna Satyam 2. Uday Shankar 3. Bipin Singh 4. Kelucharan Mahapatra Answer: 2. Uday Shankar Question 3: The Planning Commission looks after crucial aspects such as formulation, implementation and regulation of the Five-Year Plans. In which year was the Planning Commission replaced by a think tank called NITI Aayog? 1. 2020 2. 2015 3. 2012 4. 2017 Answer: 2. 2015 Question 4: New economic policy is also known as ________. 1. globalisation 2. new economic law 3. new economic region 4. new economic reforms Answer: 4. new economic reforms Question 5: Which of the following rivers is NOT the part of Sapta-Sindhu, the region where early Vedic Aryans lived? 1. Asikni 2. Bhagirathi 3. Parushni 4. Vitasta Answer: 2. Bhagirathi Question 6: Who led the famous Satyagraha of Bardoli?

1. Vithalbhai Patel 2. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 3. Rajendra Prasad 4. Mahatma Gandhi Answer: 2. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Question 7: Bhangra dance is commonly performed in which of these states? 1. Maharashtra 2. Uttar Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 4. Punjab Answer: 4. Punjab Question 8: Which of the following architectural features/structures was NOT a part of the citadel in Mohenjo-Daro? 1. Great Courtyard 2. Warehouse 3. Residential Buildings 4. Pillared Hall Answer: 3. Residential Buildings Question 9: In medieval architecture, Sarais are places used for ______. 1. warfare practice 2. hospitals 3. temporary accommodation 4. warehouses Answer: 3. temporary accommodation Question 10: ‘The Truths We Hold: An American Journey’ is an autobiography of which political leader? 1. Kamala Harris 2. Elise Stefanik 3. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

4. Drew Zachary Answer: 1. Kamala Harris Question 11: Identify the Sultan of the Delhi Sultanate who constructed a new garrison town named Siri for his soldiers. 1. Bahlul Lodi 2. Muhammad Tughluq 3. Alauddin Khalji 4. Shamsuddin Iltutmish Answer: 3. Alauddin Khalji Question 12: Which of the following is the characteristic of the Indian Constitution? 1. Smallest constitution 2. Rigid as well as flexible 3. Multiple citizenship 4. Presidential form of Government Answer: 2. Rigid as well as flexible Question 13: The Manipuri dance of north-eastern India is grown out of the ritual worship of Lord ______. 1. Vishnu 2. Krishna 3. Ganesha 4. Rama Answer: 2. Krishna Question 14: The Guptas were believed to have sprung from which varna? 1. Kshatriya 2. Brahman 3. Vaisya 4. Shudra Answer: 3. Vaisya Question 15: Who among the following was the President of the Lucknow session of the Indian

National Congress in 1916? 1. Amrit Ranchoddas Seth 2. Ambika Charan Majumdar 3. Bishan Narayan Dhar 4. Jawaharlal Nehru Answer: 2. Ambika Charan Majumdar Question 16: Who won the first Kalidas Samman in the field of classical dance? 1. Narayan Shridhar Bendre 2. Rukmini Devi Arundale 3. KG Subramanyam 4. Ram Kumar Answer: 2. Rukmini Devi Arundale Question 17: Sher Shah Suri defeated Humayun at _________ in AD 1539. 1. Kannauj 2. Lahore 3. Panipat 4. Chausa Answer: 4. Chausa Question 18: The cultural festival named ‘Attolu Eidu’ (Island Festival) is celebrated in____________. 1. Daman & Diu 2. Lakshadweep 3. Chandigarh 4. Delhi Answer: 2. Lakshadweep Question 19: Which of the following states showed the highest percentage of decadal growth in India, according to Census (2011)? 1. Tamil Nadu 2. Uttar Pradesh 3. Bihar 4. Meghalaya