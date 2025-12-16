Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam: Most Repetitive GK Questions with Answers

CLAT 2026 Result
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 16, 2025, 15:01 IST

Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam will be held from December 18 to January 6, 2026 to fill 7565 vacancies. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must know the most repeated GK questions asked in the exam over the years to increase their chances of qualifying. So, to assist candidates in their preparation, here we have jotted down some of the most repetitive Delhi Police Constable GK Questions and Answers.

Delhi Police Constable GK Questions with Answers
Delhi Police Constable GK Questions with Answers

Delhi Police Constable GK Questions: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam from 18 December to 6 January 2026. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 7565 Constable vacancies. It is one of the most awaited exams for candidates who aspire to join Delhi Police force as Constables. Over 27.25 lakh have registered for the exam and will compete for 7565 vacancies. This indicates competition will be fierce and a proper preparation strategy with best study materials is essential to crack the exam. So, to aid you in your preparation, we have mentioned most important SSC Delhi Police Constable GK Questions and Answers. 

General Knowledge is one of the most important and high-weightage sections in Delhi Police exam. The commission often repeats questions from the previous year papers. Here, we have compiled a list of Delhi Police Constable GK Questions with Answers which were frequently repeated over the years and can be asked this year too!

SSC Delhi Police Constable Most Repetitive GK Questions

Based on Delhi Police Constable Syllabus and previous year question papers, we have observed that the commission frequently repeats questions from General Knowledge section or asks questions based on similar topics. To outperform in the exam, you must solve SSC GK Questions for Delhi Police Constable exams that are likely to be asked this year too.

Delhi Police Constable GK Questions

Here are the top Delhi Police GK Questions and Answers that must attempt regularly to fetch maximum marks from this section.

Question 1: Which of the following Articles of the Constitution of India talks about equality before law or equal protection of the laws?

1. Article 23

2. Article 14

3. Article 21

4. Article 17

Answer: 2. Article 14

Question 2: In India, who is regarded as the father of modern dance?

1. Vempati Chinna Satyam

2. Uday Shankar

3. Bipin Singh

4. Kelucharan Mahapatra

Answer: 2. Uday Shankar

Question 3: The Planning Commission looks after crucial aspects such as formulation, implementation and regulation of the Five-Year Plans. In which year was the Planning Commission replaced by a think tank called NITI Aayog?

1. 2020

2. 2015

3. 2012

4. 2017

Answer: 2. 2015

Question 4: New economic policy is also known as ________.

1. globalisation

2. new economic law

3. new economic region

4. new economic reforms

Answer: 4. new economic reforms

Question 5: Which of the following rivers is NOT the part of Sapta-Sindhu, the region where early Vedic Aryans lived?

1. Asikni

2. Bhagirathi

3. Parushni

4. Vitasta

Answer: 2. Bhagirathi

Question 6: Who led the famous Satyagraha of Bardoli?

1. Vithalbhai Patel

2. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

3. Rajendra Prasad

4. Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: 2. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Question 7: Bhangra dance is commonly performed in which of these states?

1. Maharashtra

2. Uttar Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

4. Punjab

Answer: 4. Punjab

Question 8: Which of the following architectural features/structures was NOT a part of the citadel

in Mohenjo-Daro?

1. Great Courtyard

2. Warehouse

3. Residential Buildings

4. Pillared Hall

Answer: 3. Residential Buildings

Question 9: In medieval architecture, Sarais are places used for ______.

1. warfare practice

2. hospitals

3. temporary accommodation

4. warehouses

Answer: 3. temporary accommodation

Question 10: ‘The Truths We Hold: An American Journey’ is an autobiography of which political

leader?

1. Kamala Harris

2. Elise Stefanik

3. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

4. Drew Zachary

Answer: 1. Kamala Harris

Question 11: Identify the Sultan of the Delhi Sultanate who constructed a new garrison town named Siri for his soldiers.

1. Bahlul Lodi

2. Muhammad Tughluq

3. Alauddin Khalji

4. Shamsuddin Iltutmish

Answer: 3. Alauddin Khalji

Question 12:  Which of the following is the characteristic of the Indian Constitution?

1. Smallest constitution

2. Rigid as well as flexible

3. Multiple citizenship

4. Presidential form of Government

Answer: 2. Rigid as well as flexible

Question 13: The Manipuri dance of north-eastern India is grown out of the ritual worship of Lord ______. 

1. Vishnu

2. Krishna

3. Ganesha

4. Rama

Answer: 2. Krishna

Question 14: The Guptas were believed to have sprung from which varna?

1. Kshatriya

2. Brahman

3. Vaisya

4. Shudra

Answer: 3. Vaisya

Question 15: Who among the following was the President of the Lucknow session of the Indian

National Congress in 1916?

1. Amrit Ranchoddas Seth

2. Ambika Charan Majumdar

3. Bishan Narayan Dhar

4. Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: 2. Ambika Charan Majumdar

Question 16: Who won the first Kalidas Samman in the field of classical dance?

1. Narayan Shridhar Bendre

2. Rukmini Devi Arundale

3. KG Subramanyam

4. Ram Kumar

Answer: 2. Rukmini Devi Arundale

Question 17: Sher Shah Suri defeated Humayun at _________ in AD 1539.

1. Kannauj

2. Lahore

3. Panipat

4. Chausa

Answer: 4. Chausa

Question 18: The cultural festival named ‘Attolu Eidu’ (Island Festival) is celebrated in____________.

1. Daman & Diu

2. Lakshadweep

3. Chandigarh

4. Delhi

Answer: 2. Lakshadweep

Question 19: Which of the following states showed the highest percentage of decadal growth in India, according to Census (2011)?

1. Tamil Nadu

2. Uttar Pradesh

3. Bihar

4. Meghalaya

Answer: 4. Meghalaya

Question 20: Terekhol, Chapora, Mapusa, Sal, Zuari etc. are the major rivers of which state?

1. Telangana

2. Goa

3. Chhattisgarh

4. Gujarat

Answer: 2. Goa

