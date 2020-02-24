SSC CGL 2019-20: Check Negative Marking for Wrong Answers in Tier-1 Exam

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam will begin from 2nd March 2020 and will last till 11th March 2020. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions carefully in the exam as there will be negative marking for the wrong answers. SSC has released the admit cards for the CGL 2019-20 Exam on its regional websites. Candidates must buck-up their preparation now, as only a few days are left for the Tier-1 Online Exam. So let’s take a look at the latest Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam and what will be the negative marking for wrong answers:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam: Negative Marking

Candidates are advised to attempt the questions carefully in the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 exam as there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.5 marks for the wrong answers. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-I exam will be an online exam consisting of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt the exam online.

The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

After going through the above mentioned Updated Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to brush up and revise the important topics to score high in the exam. Also, candidates must practice mock tests online every day which will help them in clearing the cut-off marks of the SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.