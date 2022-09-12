SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2022-23: Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Ministries/ Govt Departments

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Exam Eligibility Criteria: SSC will hold the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022-23 for filling up various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under the four Age Group Categories.
Before applying for the different SSC CGL 2022-23 Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment Process:
AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2023
The age limit for various SSC CGL 2022-23 posts has been divided into 4 Age Groups which are as follows:
|
S.No.
|
Age Limit
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2005
|
2
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1993 and not later than 01-01-2003
|
3
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1993 and not later than 01-01-2005
|
4
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1991 and not later than 01-01-2005
The Age Limit for various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment as on 1st January 2022-23 is as follows:
|
SSC CGL 2022-23 Postwise Age Limit
|
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|
Age Limit
|
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical
Disabilities permissible for
the post
|
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800
|
Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS)
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
18 to 30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, LV & HH
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
18 to 30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &
HH
|
Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
|
18 to 30 Years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
20-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
18-30 years
|
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Assistant/ Superintendent in Indian Coast Guard
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/
Departments/ Organizations
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
|
Divisional Accountant in Offices under
C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
OL, PD, D
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for
PwD candidates
|
Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
18 to 32 years
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India
|
18-30 years
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals
with nature of disability*
|
Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800
|
Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL & HH
|
Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, HH & VH
|
Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, B, LV, HH
|
Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH
|
Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/
Ministries other than CSCS cadres
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL
|
Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH
|
18-27 years
|
Group “C”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate
Abbreviation used:
- Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.
- Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SPSpeaking.
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2023 is as follows:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD + Gen
|
10 years
|
PwD + OBC
|
13 years
|
PwD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
3 years
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)
|
8 years
|
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who
have rendered not less than 3 years regular and
continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)
|
Up to 40 years of age
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2023
Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2022-23:
|
SSC CGL Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University
Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics.
Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
|
Bachelor‟s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all three years of the graduation course.
|
Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
|
Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.
Desirable Qualifications: Degree in law from a recognized university.
|
Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
|
Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.
Desirable Qualifications: Minimum one-year research experience in any recognized university or recognized Research Institution; Degree in Law or Human Rights from a recognized university
|
All Other Posts
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent
Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualifications on or before 1st January 2023.
Physical Standards:
For some posts, the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting the final selection. Below are the names of those posts:
- Inspector (Central Excise)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
- Inspector (Examiner)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
- Inspector (Preventive Officer)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
- Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
- Sub-Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
- Sub-Inspector-CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)
- Sub-Inspector-NIA (National Investigation Agency)
NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP
A candidate must be either:
- a citizen of India, or
- a subject of Nepal, or
- a subject of Bhutan, or
- a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
- a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Note:
- Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.
- A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.
|
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CGL 2022-23 Posts.