SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2022-23: Postwise Age Limit & Educational Qualification under Ministries/ Govt Departments

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Exam Eligibility Criteria: SSC will hold the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2022-23 for filling up various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Eligible candidates can apply for various SSC CGL posts under the four Age Group Categories.

Before applying for the different SSC CGL 2022-23 Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2023

The age limit for various SSC CGL 2022-23 posts has been divided into 4 Age Groups which are as follows:

S.No.

Age Limit

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2005

2

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1993 and not later than 01-01-2003

3

18-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1993 and not later than 01-01-2005

4

18-32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1991 and not later than 01-01-2005

The Age Limit for various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment as on 1st January 2022-23 is as follows:

SSC CGL 2022-23 Postwise Age Limit

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Age Limit

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical

Disabilities permissible for

the post

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800

Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

18 to 30 Years

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

18 to 30 Years

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS)

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU

18 to 30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF RAILWAY

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Armed Forces Headquarters)

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

18 to 30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

20-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV &

HH

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

18 to 30 Years

Group “C”/

 OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH

Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

18 to 30 Years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Sub Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

20-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST

18-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS

18-30 years

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Assistant/ Superintendent  in Indian Coast Guard

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in Other Ministries/

Departments/ Organizations

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Divisional Accountant in Offices under

C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

OL, PD, D

Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

18-30 years

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for

PwD candidates

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

18 to 32 years

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India

18-30 years

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals

with nature of disability*

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)/ Grade Pay-2800

Auditor in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL & HH

Auditor in Other Ministry/ Departments

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL & HH

Auditor in Offices under CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, HH & VH

Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, B, LV, HH

Accountant/ Junior Accountant in Other Ministry/ Departments

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, OAL, BL, HH

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)/ Grade Pay-2400

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries other than CSCS cadres

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OA, OL, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Tax Assistant in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

BL, OL, PD, D, PB, B, OA, OAL

Tax Assistant in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

18-27 years

Group “C”/

OL, OA, BL, OAL, B, LV, HH

Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics

18-27 years

Group “C”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate

Abbreviation used:

- Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PDPartially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

- Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SPSpeaking.

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2023 is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a  disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

8 years

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only

Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 40 years of age

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who

have rendered not less than 3 years regular and

continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 45 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried

Up to 35 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)

Up to 40 years of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2023

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2022-23:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University 

Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics.

Note: During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
OR 
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Bachelor‟s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all three years of the graduation course.

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable Qualifications: Degree in law from a recognized university.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable Qualifications: Minimum one-year research experience in any recognized university or recognized Research Institution; Degree in Law or Human Rights from a recognized university

All Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Note: The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualifications on or before 1st January 2023.

Physical Standards:

For some posts, the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting the final selection. Below are the names of those posts:

  1. Inspector (Central Excise)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
  2. Inspector (Examiner)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
  3. Inspector (Preventive Officer)-CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
  4. Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
  5. Sub-Inspector-CBN (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
  6. Sub-Inspector-CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)
  7. Sub-Inspector-NIA (National Investigation Agency)

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

  1. a citizen of India, or
  2. a subject of Nepal, or
  3. a subject of Bhutan, or
  4. a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
  5. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

- Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

- A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CGL 2022-23 Posts.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment?

Age Limit For Various SSC CGL 2022 Posts Have Been Divided Into 4 Age Groups: 18-27 Years, 20-30 Years, 18-30 Years, 18-32 Years

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for SSC CGL 2022-23 Recruitment?

Bachelor’s Degree In Any Discipline From A Recognized University Or Equivalent

Q3. What is the Registration Dates for SSC CGL 2022-23 Exam?

The registration is soon going to begin in Sepetember 2022

