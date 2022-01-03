SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Graduates between age group 18-30 years are eligible to apply for these Govt Posts

SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 Online Application Process has been commenced from 23rd December 2021 and will last till 23rd January 2022. Candidates under 4 age groups can apply for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India as given below in the table:
|
S.No.
|
Age Limit
|
Remarks
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004
|
2
|
20-30 years
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002
|
3
|
18-30 years
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004
|
4
|
18-32 years
|
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004
In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates under the age limit of 18 to 30 years can apply for SSC CGL 2022 Exam.
SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment for Age Limit 18-30 Years as on 1st Jan 2022
So, let’s look at the various posts under for candidates belonging to the 18-30 years category under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Process:
|
Age Limit 18-30 years (as on 1st January 2022) can apply for below SSC CGL 2022 Posts
|
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay
|
Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800
|
Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG
|
Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/
OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)
|
Group “C”/
OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, OAL, HH
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Assistant/ Superintendent in Indian Coast Guard
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
|
Group “B”/
OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)
|
Group “B”/
OL, PD, D
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600
|
Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals with nature of disability*
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India
|
Group “B”/
Post identified for individuals with nature of disability*
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200
Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests for free
Abbreviation used:
Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD-Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.
Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2022 is as follows:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD + Gen
|
10 years
|
PwD + OBC
|
13 years
|
PwD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
3 years
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)
|
8 years
|
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who
have rendered not less than 3 years regular and
continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)
|
Up to 40 years of age
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:
|
SSC CGL 2022 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date
|
23rd December 2021
|
SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date
|
23rd January 2022
|
Last date for receipt of online applications
|
23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment
|
28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)
|
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)
|
April 2022
|
Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)
|
To be notified later
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.
|
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned age limit and posts before applying for SSC CGL 2022 Posts.
Related Story: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams