SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Graduates between age group 18-30 years are eligible to apply for these Govt Posts

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 16:29 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 Online Application Process has been commenced from 23rd December 2021 and will last till 23rd January 2022. Candidates under 4 age groups can apply for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India as given below in the table:

S.No.

Age Limit

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004

2

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002

3

18-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004

4

18-32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004

In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates under the age limit of 18 to 30 years can apply for SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment for Age Limit 18-30 Years as on 1st Jan 2022

So, let’s look at the various posts under for candidates belonging to the 18-30 years category under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Process:

Age Limit 18-30 years (as on 1st January 2022) can apply for below SSC CGL 2022 Posts

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay

Assistant AUDIT Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800

Assistant ACCOUNTS Officer in Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)/

OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)/ Grade Pay-4800

Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Section Officer in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)

Group “C”/

 OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Inspector (Preventive Officer) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, OAL, HH

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant Enforcement Officer in DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Inspector Posts in DEPARTMENT OF POST

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Inspector in CENTRAL BUREAU OF NARCOTICS

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Assistant/ Superintendent  in Indian Coast Guard

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Assistant in Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Group “B”/

OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Divisional Accountant in Offices under C&AG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Group “B”/

OL, PD, D

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Sub Inspector in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)/ Grade Pay-4600

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals with nature of disability*

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Statistical Investigator Grade-II in Registrar General of India

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals with nature of disability*

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)/ Grade Pay - 4200

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD-Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.

SSC CGL 2021 Preparation Strategy Subject-wise:

Know the SSC CGL 2022 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2022 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2022 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2022 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2022 is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a  disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

8 years

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only

Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 40 years of age

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who

have rendered not less than 3 years regular and

continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application

Up to 45 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried

Up to 35 years of age

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially

separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)

Up to 40 years of age

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date

23rd December 2021

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date

23rd January 2022

Direct Link to Apply Online

Last date for receipt of online applications

23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment

28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)

April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)

To be notified later

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned age limit and posts before applying for SSC CGL 2022 Posts.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Educational Qualification for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

Bachelor’s Degree In Any Discipline From A Recognized University Or Equivalent

Q2. What are the Registration Dates for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

23rd December 2021 To 23rd January 2022

Q3. What are the Exam Dates of SSC CGL Tier-1 2022?

April 2022 (Tentative)

