SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Graduates between 30-32 years are eligible to apply for Junior Statistical Officer Post

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 16:29 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL 2022 Online Registration will end on 23rd Jan 2022. Before applying to the various posts under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment, candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria applicable to the respective posts. If during verification phase, candidates do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria, then their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. SSC has distributed the Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India under 4 age groups as given below:

S.No.

Age Limit

Remarks

1

18-27 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004

2

20-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2002

3

18-30 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004

4

18-32 years

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-01-1990 and not later than 01-01-2004

In this article, we are going to give the details of the post for which candidates between the age limit of 30 to 32 years can apply for the SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment for Age Limit Between 30-32 Years as on 1st Jan 2022

Candidates between the age group of 30 to 32 years can apply for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Junior Statistical Officer post requires knowledge of Mathematics or Statistics and therefore, the number of applicants for this post is lesser as compared to other posts. Therefore, those who are eligible for Junior Statistical Officer Post have higher chances of success in getting selected. Furthermore, this position is offered under the Central Government jobs and the first promotion gives an opportunity to become a Gazetted Officer, which can be a great opportunity for the aspiring candidates.

So, let’s look at the single post for which candidates belonging to the 30 to 32 years category can apply under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Process:

Age Limit 30-32 years (as on 1st January 2022) can apply for below SSC CGL 2022 Post

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay

Junior Statistical Officer in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”/

Post identified for individuals with nature of disability*

*Disabilities allowed for the post of JSO in MoSPI:

Nature of Disability

Physical requirements which a candidate with 40% or more disability need to fulfill

Categories of person with disability

Low Vision (Visually Impaired)

S, ST, W, MF, RW, SE, C

LV

Person should be considered with aids and appliances and suitable software support

Hearing Impaired

S, ST, W, MF, RW, SE, C

HH

Person should be able to communicate after fitment of aids and appliances

Locomotor

S, ST, W, MF, RW, SE, C

OA (One Arm Affected)

OL (One Leg Affected)

OAL (One Arm and One leg Affected)

BL (Both Leg Affected)

Mobility should not be affected.

Persons should be assessed with aids and appliances

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: OA-One Arm affected, OL-One Leg affected, OAL-One Arm and one Leg affected, BL-Both Legs affected, B-Blind, LV-Low Vision, PD-Partially Deaf, D-Deaf, PB-Partially Blind, HH-Hearing Handicapped.

Physical Requirements: S-Sitting, ST-Standing, W-Walking, MF-Manipulation by Fingers, RW-Reading and Writing, SE-Seeing, C-Communication, H-Hearing, SP-Speaking.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2022 is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a  disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2022

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post for SSC CGL 2022:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level
OR 
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date

23rd December 2021

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date

23rd January 2022

Direct Link to Apply Online

Last date for receipt of online applications

23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

25th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

26th January 2022 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment

28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE)

April 2022

Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III)

To be notified later

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Educational Qualification for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

Bachelor’s Degree In Any Discipline From A Recognized University Or Equivalent

Q2. What are the Registration Dates for SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

23rd December 2021 To 23rd January 2022

Q3. What are the Exam Dates of SSC CGL Tier-1 2022?

April 2022 (Tentative)

