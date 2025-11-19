RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Google Launches Gemini 3: Check New Features, Major Improvements, and Differences From Gemini 2.5

By Sneha Singh
Nov 19, 2025, 12:44 IST

Google officially launched Gemini 3 on 18 November 2025; it is the most intelligent AI model to date. Let’s explore its new features, major improvements, and its differences from Gemini 2.5.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Gemini 3
Gemini 3

Key Points

  • Gemini 3 launched on November 18, 2025, with stronger reasoning and multimodal abilities.
  • Gemini 3 features a 1 million-token context window for analyzing long documents.
  • Google introduced Antigravity, a new developer platform for agent-based coding.

Google officially launched Gemini 3 on 18 November 2025, marking a major advancement in the field of artificial intelligence. Developed by Google DeepMind, this new model brings stronger reasoning, improved accuracy, and advanced multimodal abilities. Gemini 3 is now available across Google Search, the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, Vertex AI, and the new developer platform, Google Antigravity.

This launch also reflects Google’s larger aim to make AI more helpful, reliable, and accessible for every user, from students and professionals to developers and large enterprises.

Check out:6 New AI Features That Make Google Photos More Helpful

What is Gemini 3?

Gemini 3 is Google’s most powerful AI system to date. It can understand text, images, videos, audio, and code in a single workflow. The model can analyze complex information, solve advanced problems, and perform tasks that require deep reasoning. Compared to previous versions, Gemini 3 offers faster responses, higher accuracy, and better long-form understanding.

It also comes with a 1 million-token context window, which allows it to read and analyse extremely long documents, notes, research papers, or videos at one time.

Key Features of Gemini 3

1. Highly Improved Reasoning

2. Multimodal Intelligence

3. Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode

Google has introduced a new advanced mode called Deep Think, which boosts the model’s reasoning to an even higher level. This mode is designed for complex scientific, analytical, or coding-related tasks and will soon be available for Google AI Ultra subscribers.

4. Stronger Performance for Developers

Developers can now build apps, websites, 3D games, and full-stack tools using simple natural-language instructions.

5. Better Long-Term Planning

Google Antigravity

Google has launched Antigravity, a new developer environment designed for agent-based coding. Using Gemini 3, developers can plan, write, and improve code, test apps, run browser-based simulations, and automate full development workflows.

This marks a shift from single-prompt usage to goal-based software development, where AI can handle end-to-end tasks with minimal support.

Gemini 3 vs Gemini 2.5

Feature

Gemini 2.5

Gemini 3

Reasoning

Strong

Much stronger; PhD-level

Multimodal ability

Limited video and image

Advanced video, image, audio, code

Context window

Up to 1M (limited cases)

Stable 1M across major apps

Developer tools

Basic agent features

Agent-first platform (Antigravity)

Accuracy

Good

Much higher (SimpleQA, GPQA)

Planning

Medium

Long-horizon, multi-step

Deep Think Mode

Not available

Newly introduced

Conclusion

Gemini 3 represents a major step forward for Google’s AI ecosystem. With stronger reasoning, high accuracy, multimodal understanding, and powerful new developer tools, the model provides new possibilities for learning, coding, planning, and productivity. The introduction of Antigravity also opens the door to a new era of agent-based development, making software creation faster and more efficient.

Recommended Reading: 

Google Prepares Nano Banana 2 Launch with 4K AI Rendering and Gemini 3.0 Upgrade

Enter your Blink text here...

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News