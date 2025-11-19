Google Launches Gemini 3: Check New Features, Major Improvements, and Differences From Gemini 2.5

Key Points
- Gemini 3 launched on November 18, 2025, with stronger reasoning and multimodal abilities.
- Gemini 3 features a 1 million-token context window for analyzing long documents.
- Google introduced Antigravity, a new developer platform for agent-based coding.
Google officially launched Gemini 3 on 18 November 2025, marking a major advancement in the field of artificial intelligence. Developed by Google DeepMind, this new model brings stronger reasoning, improved accuracy, and advanced multimodal abilities. Gemini 3 is now available across Google Search, the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, Vertex AI, and the new developer platform, Google Antigravity.
This launch also reflects Google’s larger aim to make AI more helpful, reliable, and accessible for every user, from students and professionals to developers and large enterprises.
What is Gemini 3?
Gemini 3 is Google’s most powerful AI system to date. It can understand text, images, videos, audio, and code in a single workflow. The model can analyze complex information, solve advanced problems, and perform tasks that require deep reasoning. Compared to previous versions, Gemini 3 offers faster responses, higher accuracy, and better long-form understanding.
It also comes with a 1 million-token context window, which allows it to read and analyse extremely long documents, notes, research papers, or videos at one time.
Key Features of Gemini 3
1. Highly Improved Reasoning
2. Multimodal Intelligence
3. Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode
Google has introduced a new advanced mode called Deep Think, which boosts the model’s reasoning to an even higher level. This mode is designed for complex scientific, analytical, or coding-related tasks and will soon be available for Google AI Ultra subscribers.
4. Stronger Performance for Developers
Developers can now build apps, websites, 3D games, and full-stack tools using simple natural-language instructions.
5. Better Long-Term Planning
Google Antigravity
Google has launched Antigravity, a new developer environment designed for agent-based coding. Using Gemini 3, developers can plan, write, and improve code, test apps, run browser-based simulations, and automate full development workflows.
This marks a shift from single-prompt usage to goal-based software development, where AI can handle end-to-end tasks with minimal support.
Gemini 3 vs Gemini 2.5
|
Feature
|
Gemini 2.5
|
Gemini 3
|
Reasoning
|
Strong
|
Much stronger; PhD-level
|
Multimodal ability
|
Limited video and image
|
Advanced video, image, audio, code
|
Context window
|
Up to 1M (limited cases)
|
Stable 1M across major apps
|
Developer tools
|
Basic agent features
|
Agent-first platform (Antigravity)
|
Accuracy
|
Good
|
Much higher (SimpleQA, GPQA)
|
Planning
|
Medium
|
Long-horizon, multi-step
|
Deep Think Mode
|
Not available
|
Newly introduced
Conclusion
Gemini 3 represents a major step forward for Google’s AI ecosystem. With stronger reasoning, high accuracy, multimodal understanding, and powerful new developer tools, the model provides new possibilities for learning, coding, planning, and productivity. The introduction of Antigravity also opens the door to a new era of agent-based development, making software creation faster and more efficient.
